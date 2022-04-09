Best 10.2-inch iPad heavy duty cases iMore 2022

If you're looking for the best 10.2-inch iPad heavy-duty case, you've come to the right place. On this list is a combination of cases that are rugged, reliable, and stylish. That said, the ZAGG Rugged Messenger is the one case that we feel truly checks all the boxes. It offers both the excellent looks and protection you'd need. However, if that case isn't your jam, there are plenty of cases that may be better suited to your tastes.

The ZAGG Rugged Messenger delivers everything you could ask for in an iPad case. For one, the hard shell that encases the iPad itself is tough, providing 360-degree drop protection up to 6.5 feet. Also, the detachable keyboard functions both as a stand and a full keyboard with backlit keys, just like a laptop. Add to that long battery life, multi-device pairing capability, and a particular slot for your stylus, and you have quite a complete case solution. Pros: 6.5-foot drop protection

Built-in stand

Backlit keyboard

Apple Pencil holder Cons: No color options

A bit pricey

Best overall ZAGG Rugged Messenger Ruggedized typing This ZAGG case delivers impressive drop protection with a backlit, full-size keyboard, and a handy iPad stand. $130 from B&H

$130 from ZAGG

Best value: Supveco iPad Case

Supveco's iPad case offers incredible value for the price. It brings a lot to the table as far as design and form factor is concerned. This case lives up as a heavy-duty choice because of its 5-foot drop protection, thanks in large part to its premium TPU back and PU front. Also, the case has a magnetic smart cover with auto wake and sleep function, an Apple Pencil holder, all wrapped in a notably slim frame. Its soft and anti-slip microfiber material helps keep your precious new iPad away from scratches and scuffs. Pros: 5-foot drop protection

Apple Pencil holder

Affordable option

Slim build Cons: Texture might be difficult to keep clean

Best value Supveco iPad Case Incredible value Supveco's heavy-duty case has 5-foot drop protection due to a premium TPU back and PU front material used for durability. $17 from Amazon

Most unique: Soke Luxury Series Case

Soke's case has an elegant design made from a unique material (PU leather) and texture. It's heavy-duty enough to withstand a 6-foot drop. We found this to be an impressive feat for something so slim and lightweight. That said, what makes this case unique is that its magnets are so strong that you can place your 7th generation iPad on the fridge. In addition to that, the Soke Luxury Series Case has six magnetic stand angles for viewing your favorite movie or show. You can also store away your Apple Pencil thanks to its built-in holder. Pros: 360-degree full protection

Six magnetic stand angles

Apple Pencil holder

Made from PU leather Cons: Volume buttons are more difficult to use

Most unique Soke Luxury Series Case Luxury design at affordable cost Soke's Luxury Series Case uses strong magnets to place your iPad on your fridge. It's perfect for when you're cooking in the kitchen. $30 from Amazon

Best industrial design: UAG Metropolis Series Case

UAG is another well-known brand that many people over the years have relied on. As far as its premium industrial design goes, UAG always grades high in that field consistently. Its design prowess is so impressive that you'll find these cases in reviewers' top list each year, which definitely says something. The Metropolis Series Case has an impressive feather-light composite construction that highlights a solid tactile grip to protect against accidental drops. If this thing happens to hit the floor, you don't need to worry since this case delivers a certification for military drop-test standards. Moreover, users will enjoy its unique adjustable and detachable stand that is perfect for watching videos. It comes in black, magma (red), and cobalt (blue) color options. Pros: Military-grade drop standards

Adjustable and detachable stand

Apple Pencil holder

Tactile grip Cons: No included screen protector

Best industrial design UAG Metropolis Series Case Best industrial design and stand UAG always comes through in the design department. This case is light with a serviceable tactile grip. $70 from Amazon

$80 from Best Buy

$50 from B&H

Most consistent: OtterBox Defender Series Case

When you're looking for something to keep your expensive device safe from harm, sometimes going with a well-known brand is the safe way to go. We consider OtterBox to be old reliable when it comes to protecting your precious devices, as it's been delivering quality heavy-duty cases to the public for years. Its Defender Series Case is no exception as it guards your device against drops, dirt, and scrapes. This case's hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector are the perfect deterrent for unwanted accidents. However, the Defender Series Case's shield stand is a nice little extra feature for those who love to watch a ton of videos on their iPad. There's even a holder inside the stand where you can store your Apple Pencil. Pros: Built-in screen protector

Shield stand

Port covers

Can store Apple Pencil inside stand Cons: No color options

Expensive

Most consistent OtterBox Defender Series Case Old reliable OtterBox's Defender Series 10.2-iPad Case delivers the same kind of trusted reliability found in its iPhone cases. $81 from Amazon

$90 from OtterBox

Best grip: Gumdrop Hideaway Case

Here's another excellent choice for your industrial design lovers out there. Gumdrop's Hideaway iPad 10.2 Case is arguably the grippiest case on this list, with grooves that resemble tire tread. It's put together with the attention of eliminating any slipping out of your hands. The Hideaway brings all-around protection, covering both your screen and ports, while reinforced rubber bumpers on the corners prevent dings and scratches. In addition to its impressive frame, the case offers a removable stylus holder and a built-in stand. It's all of what you'd expect from a heavy-duty case. Pros: All-around protection

Great texture for extra grip

Built-in stand

Removable stylus holder Cons: No color options

No screen protector

Best grip Gumdrop Hideaway Case So much tread Gumdrop's Hideaway Case legit looks like a flattened-out tire, easily making it one of the grippier heavy-duty cases on the market. $35 from Amazon

Most kid-friendly: LTROP Kids Case

If you're a parent of a young child, you know how ardent you must be when it comes to keeping pricey items in your home safe. Buying expensive tech stuff and not protecting it from harm is essentially looking for danger. Instead of risking it all, buying the right childproof case is the right approach to have. This heavy-duty option is durable, lightweight, and shockproof. It's built tough and can withstand being beaten on or chewed on by your child. This case may not look pretty, but it can take some serious punishment, which is great for the longevity of your item. Pros: Shockproof

Multi-angle viewing

Lightweight Cons: Large form factor

Not the prettiest design