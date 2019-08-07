Best iPad for Graphic Designers iMore 2019

Graphic designers have a few choices when it comes to purchasing an Apple iPad. Our No. 1 choice is the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which offers the largest display you can buy with the best internals. We've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

Now in its third-generation, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) is Apple's largest and most feature-packed tablet to date. Featuring an all-new design that's also shared with the 11-inch iPad Pro, this model supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and includes an all-screen design. The Liquid Retina display features industry-leading color accuracy that generates smooth, distortion-free edges. Throw in True Tone, which automatically adjusts the white balance to make the screen look more natural, and it's clear this is the best choice for creatives. Do you need more reasons to select this tablet? The 2018 iPad Pro lineup is the first to include ProMotion technology that adjusts the display's refresh rate based on what you're doing. In doing so, it offers the most responsive performance possible, which is easy to recognize when illustrating or playing a game. Also, beginning with iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina this fall, the iPad Pro works with Sidecar, which allows you to control your Mac through your iPad with your fingers or Apple Pencil. Two reasons not to consider this tablet: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most expensive Apple tablet to date, with prices ranging from $999 to $1,899, depending on your configuration. Also: A fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be announced this fall, so you might want to wait. Pros: Largest iPad available

Works with second generation Apple Pencil

Ready for iPadOS 13 Cons: Expensive

Could soon be replaced

Bulky

Best Overall 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019) The largest and best you can buy When you want a lot of space and the best internals, this is the tablet to buy. From $999 at Apple

Runner Up: 11-inch iPad Pro (2018)

If you love everything about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its large size, there's the 11-inch iPad Pro. This tablet has the same internals as our top pick but within a smaller footprint. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. There's also a speedier USB-C port that replaces Lightning on an Apple mobile device for the first time. Like the larger iPad, the 11-inch iPad Pro is expensive, ranging in price from $799 to $1,699. As with the 12.9-inch model, there's a chance Apple replaces this version soon, which you should keep in mind. Pros: Easy to travel

Same internals as the larger model

Includes Face ID, Apple Pencil support Cons: Still expensive

Replacement coming soon?

Runner Up 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) More portable choice If you feel overwhelmed by the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but want the same specs, this is the iPad you should consider. From $799 at Apple

Best Value: iPad Air (2019)

Offering an A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine, and embedded M12 coprocessor, the third-generation iPad Air packs a punch for much less than the iPad Pro lineup. Featuring a 10.5-inch display, the tablet is a terrific choice for creatives looking for a new tablet on a budget. The iPad Air (2019) supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which makes it possible to sketch, draw, and design with ease. On the downsize, the iPad Air (2019) maxes out at 256GB versus 1TB for the iPad Pro models. If you plan on saving lots of design work on your tablet. This is a crucial point to keep in mind. Pros: Good price

Screen with anti-reflective coating Cons: Limited internals versus Pro models

Only supports 1st generation Apple Pencil

Best Value iPad Air (2019) Do you feel the Air? Apple's newest iPad is packed full of features and enhancements and comes highly recommended. From $499 at Apple

Best for Portability: iPad mini (2019)

On the day Apple revealed the third-generation iPad Air, it also introduced the first new iPad mini since 2015. Weighing just 0.68 pounds, the iPad mini (2019), includes nearly everything you can find on the latest iPad Air, but in a smaller body. The 7.9-inch tablet has the same A12 chip for better performance, a True Tone display, first-generation Apple Pencil support, and also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. Pros: Much like the iPad Air (2019), but with a smaller display

Easier to carry than other models

Storage up to 256GB Cons: Pricey for its size

No Smart Connector support