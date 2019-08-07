Best iPad for Graphic Designers iMore 2019
Graphic designers have a few choices when it comes to purchasing an Apple iPad. Our No. 1 choice is the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which offers the largest display you can buy with the best internals. We've gathered other noteworthy models to help you choose the one that fits your needs best.
- Best Overall: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019)
- Runner Up: 11-inch iPad Pro (2018)
- Best Value: iPad Air (2019)
- Best for Portability: iPad mini (2019)
Best Overall: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018)
Now in its third-generation, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) is Apple's largest and most feature-packed tablet to date. Featuring an all-new design that's also shared with the 11-inch iPad Pro, this model supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and includes an all-screen design.
The Liquid Retina display features industry-leading color accuracy that generates smooth, distortion-free edges. Throw in True Tone, which automatically adjusts the white balance to make the screen look more natural, and it's clear this is the best choice for creatives.
Do you need more reasons to select this tablet? The 2018 iPad Pro lineup is the first to include ProMotion technology that adjusts the display's refresh rate based on what you're doing. In doing so, it offers the most responsive performance possible, which is easy to recognize when illustrating or playing a game. Also, beginning with iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina this fall, the iPad Pro works with Sidecar, which allows you to control your Mac through your iPad with your fingers or Apple Pencil.
Two reasons not to consider this tablet: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most expensive Apple tablet to date, with prices ranging from $999 to $1,899, depending on your configuration. Also: A fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be announced this fall, so you might want to wait.
Pros:
- Largest iPad available
- Works with second generation Apple Pencil
- Ready for iPadOS 13
Cons:
- Expensive
- Could soon be replaced
- Bulky
Best Overall
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019)
The largest and best you can buy
When you want a lot of space and the best internals, this is the tablet to buy.
Runner Up: 11-inch iPad Pro (2018)
If you love everything about the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its large size, there's the 11-inch iPad Pro. This tablet has the same internals as our top pick but within a smaller footprint. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. There's also a speedier USB-C port that replaces Lightning on an Apple mobile device for the first time.
Like the larger iPad, the 11-inch iPad Pro is expensive, ranging in price from $799 to $1,699. As with the 12.9-inch model, there's a chance Apple replaces this version soon, which you should keep in mind.
Pros:
- Easy to travel
- Same internals as the larger model
- Includes Face ID, Apple Pencil support
Cons:
- Still expensive
- Replacement coming soon?
Runner Up
11-inch iPad Pro (2018)
More portable choice
If you feel overwhelmed by the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but want the same specs, this is the iPad you should consider.
Best Value: iPad Air (2019)
Offering an A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine, and embedded M12 coprocessor, the third-generation iPad Air packs a punch for much less than the iPad Pro lineup. Featuring a 10.5-inch display, the tablet is a terrific choice for creatives looking for a new tablet on a budget. The iPad Air (2019) supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which makes it possible to sketch, draw, and design with ease.
On the downsize, the iPad Air (2019) maxes out at 256GB versus 1TB for the iPad Pro models. If you plan on saving lots of design work on your tablet. This is a crucial point to keep in mind.
Pros:
- Good price
- Screen with anti-reflective coating
Cons:
- Limited internals versus Pro models
- Only supports 1st generation Apple Pencil
Best Value
iPad Air (2019)
Do you feel the Air?
Apple's newest iPad is packed full of features and enhancements and comes highly recommended.
Best for Portability: iPad mini (2019)
On the day Apple revealed the third-generation iPad Air, it also introduced the first new iPad mini since 2015. Weighing just 0.68 pounds, the iPad mini (2019), includes nearly everything you can find on the latest iPad Air, but in a smaller body.
The 7.9-inch tablet has the same A12 chip for better performance, a True Tone display, first-generation Apple Pencil support, and also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities.
Pros:
- Much like the iPad Air (2019), but with a smaller display
- Easier to carry than other models
- Storage up to 256GB
Cons:
- Pricey for its size
- No Smart Connector support
Best for Portability
iPad mini (2019)
The small one
When convenience and portability matter, consider the 7.9-inch iPad mini (2019).
Bottom line
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019) is Apple's largest and most feature-rich tablet to date. Because of this, it's our choice for best iPad for graphic designers. The all-display tablet includes an A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, includes a USB-C port, and is available at multiple price points. Happy creating!
