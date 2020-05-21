Looking to sign up for the best Mac VPN provider right now but not sure which one is the right fit for you? There are a lot of awesome VPN providers out there and, honestly, it seems like there is a new player in the space every single day. Figuring out exactly which is the best VPN for Mac can be tricky though. Most VPN providers offer a wide variety of support for devices, but not everything works everywhere. For those who are unsure of what a VPN is, let's break it down real quick. A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is something that you connect to in order to add an extra layer of security and encryption to your internet connection. It takes your data and routes it through an extra set of tunnels before it reaches the destination, which helps keep it private and secure regardless of whether you are at home or using a public connection at Starbucks or the airport. ExpressVPN

Pros: Servers in 160 locations

100 Mbps download speed

Great customer support

Support for all major platforms & browsers Cons: More expensive than competition ExpressVPN tops the list of best Mac VPNs for a number of reasons, some of which include the company's excellent customer support, reliable connections, fast speeds, and that you can use it on a number of devices with ease. It may not be the most affordable pick on this list, but ExpressVPN is hands-down the best VPN for Mac that you can buy right now. Our pals at Android Central concluded their ExpressVPN review by saying: ExpressVPN has a lot to like. Beyond the wide spread servers across the world there are the layers and layers of security and encryption backed by a clear no logging policy which combine to give you peace of mind security, anonymity and safety when online. The pricing is competitive, support is superb and performance speeds are excellent. The only downside is that you're limited to five devices, but with the ability to install this on routers that can be worked around. In addition to being able to use it on your Mac, you can also use ExpressVPN on your iPhone, iPad, web browsers, and so much more. Getting started takes only a few minutes and you can use it on up to five devices at once. You can use ExpressVPN to add security to your browsing sessions, spoof your location to access geo-restricted media, and more. Like we said, it's a bit more expensive than some of the others, but right now you can get 15 months for just $99.95, which is a 49% discount. It breaks down to just $6.67 a month, which is by no means an expensive cost for something that you'll find yourself using daily. Be sure to sign up today and if you don't absolutely love the service you can take advantage of ExpressVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee for a full refund.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is the best VPN you can use on your Mac. In addition to being reliable, easy to use, and offering great customer support, ExpressVPN can also be used on your phone, iPad, and much more. Sign up today and take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. See latest pricing at ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Pros: Nearly 6,000 servers

2048-bit encryption

Save more for longer-term commitment Cons: Security breach about a year ago When it comes to VPN providers, NordVPN may be one of the most commonly known names in the space. Odds are you've seen the company as a sponsor on a YouTube video or an ad promoting it around the internet, and there's good reason for that. NordVPN offers top-notch security, tons of features, and brings everything together in a rather affordable package. NordVPN has over 6,500 servers available to use that are spread across more than 60 different countries. Unlike the others, NordVPN opts to use 2048-bit encryption to keep things as secure as possible, and that's on top of the standard features like DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and more. In addition to being able to use NordVPN on your Mac, you can also use it on your iPhone, iPad, in your browser of choice, and more. The company offers plans a bunch of different plans ranging from one month to three years. Be sure to check out our NordVPN pricing guide so you can ensure you get the best price when signing up.

NordVPN NordVPN has some really aggressive pricing, especially when you sign up for the longer-term plans from the provider. The three-year plan is the best value, so what are you waiting for? See latest pricing at NordVPN

Surfshark VPN

Pros: Over 1,000 servers available

Company based in British Virgin Islands

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Vague privacy policy wording Despite being one of the most affordable VPNs for Mac, Surfshark is absolutely still one of the best ones. The lowered cost of the service doesn't come with any big sacrifices or feature ommissions, in fact you'd be hard pressed to find something that Surfshark doesn't do almost just as good as most of the competition. There are fewer servers (still over 1,000), and they are spread across 60 different countries, but Surfshark allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices to it at the same time, which is a huge benefit since you won't need to disconnect one of your gadgets to connect another one. The apps all have an easy to use interface, and Surfshark went out of its way to remove the complication and strip the app down ot just the bare essentials. Wording within the official privacy policy is a bit vague, but Surfshark does state that the company keeps no logs of users or browsing sessions. You get a free 30-day money-back guarantee when signing up for the service, just in case you don't happen to like it once you get started. Check out our Surfshark VPN review and get started below today.

Surfshark VPN With Surfshark there is no limit to how many devices you can connect at the same time, which means that you won't need to bother disconnecting one device in order to connect another. It's one of the more affordable options, so give it a shot today! See latest pricing at Surfshark

IPVanish

Pros: Over 40,000 shared IP addresses

Great customer support Cons: Some servers appear to be in different places than what's stated

No iOS kill switch From its great customer support to its fast connection speeds, there is a whole lot to like about IPVanish as a VPN provider. The company has worked hard to make its apps super user-friendly and beyond working on Mac, it also works on Roku, Fire TV, Android, iOS, and Windows. IPVanish has over 1,300 servers that are in 75 different locations, giving you plenty of options when looking to stream content. It also has an impressive 40,000 shared IP addresses, which is significantly more than many of the other players in the space are offering now. Pricing is pretty reasonable with plans starting at just $3.70 per month, and IPVanish offers a 30-day money-back guarantee as well.

IPVanish VPN IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today! See latest pricing at IPVanish

ProtonVPN

Pros: Based in Switzerland

Many servers utilize 10 Gbps connections

Has great free plan with unlimited bandwith Cons: Free plan users are deprioritized during peak hours ProtonVPN is one of the few on this list that offers both a free and a paid version of its service. Sure, there are a few compromises that you have to face in order to use the free service, but it's a great way to try out a VPN for your Mac and see if the service is something that brings you any benefit. With the free ProtonVPN plan you do see a decreased speed during peak hours, though if you don't plan to use it for much or only need it at random times it's unlikely you'll notice any difference. The free plan only works on a single device, so you'd have to disconnect your Mac to secure another device, which again is only a minor annoyance. Where ProtonVPN really excels though is the company's deep passion for customer security and privacy. Encryption is at the heart of everything that Proton does, from its VPN to its email service. If you want to try it out, you can get started for free today. Once you try the free plan you can always upgrade to a paid one later if you realize the sacrifices are not worth it to you, or that you simply need more than the free plan can do for you.

ProtonVPN Free From the creators of the secure and encrypted ProtonMail comes ProtonVPN. There are no data limits here, but free users are deprioritized in favor of paid ones during peak usage times. Try ProtonVPN for free today

CyberGhost VPN

Pros: Over 6,200 servers available

Based in Romania & Germany

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking Cons: Connection speeds are slower than competition Despite its fun name and cutesy logo, CyberGhost VPN is a great VPN service that offers some top-notch features to users. The company is based out of Romania and Germany and has over 6,000 servers spread across an impressive 110 different locations. CyberGhost is focused on user experience and security, and that shows in the app. You aren't overloaded with features and buttons when you try it for the first time. Instead, it's very straightforward and easy to use for everyone. The service can block ads, trackers, and warn you of malicious sites. It automatically defaults to the HTTPS version of every site that's available, and on the mobile side it compresses data to help you use less while on the go. More than 10 million people use CyberGhost already, which is quite impressive. Will you be the next one? Check out this great CyberGhost review and get started today.

CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost is one of the easiest VPNs to use. The company has made its apps very basic on purpose, which means that whether it's your first time using a VPN or you've used them for a long time you should be able to get it all set up and running in just a few minutes. See latest pricing at CyberGhost VPN