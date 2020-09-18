Best Matte Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020

These are just two reasons why matte screen protectors are the way to go when shielding your 12.9-inch iPad Pro: no harsh glare from the sun and it's easier on the eyes. A matte screen is like a natural light diffuser, too, making it ideal under most lighting conditions. Here are some of the best matte screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that cover everything from easy, bubble-free installation to oleophobic coating to combat fingerprints.

Our recommendations for the best matte screen protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

It's important to protect your iPad Pro by arming it with simple additions like the best screen protectors that are trusted on the market. There are a variety of styles of screen protection such as matte versus glossy, matte being a reliable choice to ease eye tension, diffuse light and gives the screen a smooth feel. Be sure to check out iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for its bubble-free install and also for its anti-smudge cover. It's great for those who have kids who like to read, but also might have sticky fingers.

If sticky fingers and smudges aren't your worry, give SwitchEasy's Paper Feel Screen Protectors a try known for its paper-thin feel that is compatible with Apple Pencil. It's meant to feel like you're writing or drawing on a piece of paper, which is pretty cool. It also has precise cut-outs for your device's camera features and fights harsh glare to keep your eyes happy.