Best Matte Screen Protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro iMore 2020

These are just two reasons why matte screen protectors are the way to go when shielding your 12.9-inch iPad Pro: no harsh glare from the sun and it's easier on the eyes. A matte screen is like a natural light diffuser, too, making it ideal under most lighting conditions. Here are some of the best matte screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that cover everything from easy, bubble-free installation to oleophobic coating to combat fingerprints.

Visual feast: iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector

Staff Pick

These screen protectors, which come in two to a pack, are bubble and fingerprint-free with an easy, dry application that leaves no residue on your device. They're also compatible with Face ID and Apple Pencil and don't compromise touch sensitivity.

Most durable: Mr.Shield Anti Glare Matte Screen Protector

Mr. Shield is a reputable brand, and these screen protectors are hard-coated, anti-scratch, and scuff-resistant. The anti-glare film also helps ease eye strain and also reduces the appearance of fingerprints.

$7 at Amazon

Easy install: Tech Armor Anti-Glare/Anti-Fingerprint Film Screen Protector

This anti-glare screen protector has an oleophobic coating that resists oils naturally found on fingerprints. Tech Armor's protector is also a bubble-free, easy install that curves perfectly around your iPad's camera features.

$10 at Amazon

Paper thin: SwitchEasy Paperfeel Screen Protector

SwitchEasy is known for its paper-thin surface, which mimcs the feel of drawing or writing on paper. That's pretty cool on its own. These paper-like protectors also have precise hole cut-outs and full-screen coverage to protect every inch of your iPad Pro's screen.

$15 at Amazon

Natural feel: Supershieldz Matte Screen Protector

Real touch sensitivity on this screen protector gives it a natural feel when scrolling through the internet or drawing using your Apple Pencil. The anti-glare material resists fingerprints while also easy on the eyes.

Our recommendations for the best matte screen protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

It's important to protect your iPad Pro by arming it with simple additions like the best screen protectors that are trusted on the market. There are a variety of styles of screen protection such as matte versus glossy, matte being a reliable choice to ease eye tension, diffuse light and gives the screen a smooth feel. Be sure to check out iCarez Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for its bubble-free install and also for its anti-smudge cover. It's great for those who have kids who like to read, but also might have sticky fingers.

If sticky fingers and smudges aren't your worry, give SwitchEasy's Paper Feel Screen Protectors a try known for its paper-thin feel that is compatible with Apple Pencil. It's meant to feel like you're writing or drawing on a piece of paper, which is pretty cool. It also has precise cut-outs for your device's camera features and fights harsh glare to keep your eyes happy.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.