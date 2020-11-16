While 2020 was the weirdest year in many of our lifetimes, there were some things that were business-as-usual — things like product launches. This year, we saw some of the most incredible advancements in technology even while getting those technological advancements into our hands proved to be difficult. We're excited about what the tech world brought to 2020 and want to share our favorites with you.
The iMore team submitted our favorite products to launch or receive a major update in 2020 and then voted on which of these products win for innovation, technological advancements, and usability. Here are our picks for the best products of 2020.
Best iPhone of 2020
Perfect phone
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is the perfect fit for practically everyone.
This is the best iPhone for most people. You get a gorgeous OLED display, A14 Bionic, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras with optical image stabilization, Dolby Vision video recording, and more. You also get that gorgeous new flat-edge design, and a slew of new colors to choose from, including that deep Blue. Plus, it's super affordable!.
Best Mac of 2020
Fastest ever
MacBook Air (Late 2020)
An unbeatable processor and an unbelievable price.
With the brand new M1 chip, the least expensive Mac laptop is also one of the fastest computers in the world. Not only are you getting Apple's newest, most advanced computing devices, it's still the same price as last year's model, and even cheaper than the year prior. Talk about a great value!
Best iPad of 2020
Nearly a Pro
iPad Air 4
Faster than an iPad Pro and more colors, too.
The iPad Air 4 brings the design and display of the iPad Pro down to a more affordable price point. Powered by the new A14 chip and featuring second-generation Apple Pencil support, this is the iPad most people who are even a little serious about tablets should get.
Best Apple Watch of 2020
Future proof
Apple Watch Series 6
Blood Oxygen monitoring is invaluable in 2020
The Apple Watch Series 6 improves on everything that makes the Apple Watch the best smartwatch. It's health and fitness monitoring just got better with the added Blood Oxygen app, and it's always-on altimeter made it even better for tracking activities with altitude. The best Apple Watch — no compromises.
Best Apple brand accessory of 2020
Quality sound
HomePod mini
So cheap you can buy three for the price of one HomePod.
The HomePod mini takes the best of the HomePod and finally brings it to a price point that will make it accessible to the masses. Since Apple focuses heavily on sound quality, we anticipate it to beat out other smart speakers at the $100 price point. Its ability to pair in stereo and enable whole-home audio allows owners to outfit their entire home without breaking the bank. And with Siri and the new Intercom feature, you'll now have a smart assistant that takes care of the home, wherever you might be.
Best iPhone case of 2020
Ultimate protection
Silicon Case with MagSafe
Simplistic design, unique MagSafe magic.
You can't ever go wrong with an Apple case on your iPhone! The Silicone Case with MagSafe has the silky feel and soft microfiber interior you've come to expect. Best of all, it just clicks into place with your MagSafe charger, thanks to built-in magnets.
Best iPhone charging stand of 2020
3x charging
Belkin Boost Charge Pro
A 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for your most important Apple devices.
This new charging stand from Belkin allows you to charge three devices simultaneously: your iPhone 12 with MagSafe, Apple Watch, and AirPods. With your iPhone 12, it attaches magnetically thanks to MagSafe, and the slant of the charger also means you can see and use your phone, even though it's charging wirelessly. You'll get the full 15W output for your iPhone 12, and 5W for your AirPods and Apple Watch.
Best iPhone app of 2020
Expert photography
Halide Mark II
Complete control over your camera.
Halide has been a staple on my iPhone ever since the first version launched years ago, but the new and improved Halide Mark II makes it even better. The newly design interface and tons of added features make it the best camera app to get the most out of your iPhone cameras.
Best iPhone game of 2020
Winter is here
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
An ancient prequel for fans of narrative sim games.
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows is a gorgeous, interesting experience that pits you as different Lord Commanders of the Night's Watch. Between its thoughtful gameplay and minimalistic design, it's a game that is both visually pleasing and intellectually enticing.
Best iPad case
Keyboard superstar
Magic Keyboard
The perfect typing experience on an iPad.
The Magic Keyboard combines Apple's unique and exquisite design with the most popular keyboard experience on any computer, and now it's available for the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro.
Best iPad App
Organizational perfection
Fantastical
Now with Home screen widgets!
A great calendar app can, not only keep you organized but also makes all aspects of your life flow more smoothly and there's no better calendar than Fantastical. Though it's been around for years, versions 3.0 through 3.3 have turned Fantastical into the absolute best calendar app around.
Best iPad game
Delicious run-&-gun
Butter Royale
Talk about a food fight.
Apple Arcade's Butter Royale won our hearts this year with furious battles, simple controls, and a light-hearted universe that is fun for the whole family. Butter Royale continues to get better with age, as frequent updates have introduced new power-ups, skins, events, and quests, keeping it fresh all year long.
Best Monitor
Exquisite view
Apple Pro Display XDR
Unbeatable beauty at a premium price.
Yes, it's pricey, but the Pro Display XDR from Apple is still the best Mac monitor you can buy today. It's the first 32-inch Retina 6K display ever. Up to 1600 nits of brightness. An astonishing 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and super wide viewing angle.
Best Mac accessory
Comfort clicking
Logitech MX Master 3
Professional grade mouse, made for Mac.
The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac is a Mac-specific version of Logitech's popular mouse. The ergonomic shape is comfortable to hold and the horizontal scroll wheel offers smooth scrolling. Two thumb buttons add even more functionality. All of the buttons can be customized with Logitech's Logi Options software, and you can even program specific functions in certain apps. You can also use this mouse with your iPad since it can wirelessly connect to three devices.
Best Apple Watch band
Wrist bling
Apple Solo Braided Loop
The high-class sweat pants of Apple Watch bands.
Accept no substitute. Apple's Braided Solo Loop is a unique form-fitting and stretchy band made from 100% recycled materials. The laser-cut 16,000 polyester yarn filaments in each band are interwoven with thin silicone threads for the ultimate in water-resistant comfort.
Best headphones
Best-in-class
AirPods Pro
Spatial audio elevates the listening experience.
While the AirPods Pro themselves came out in 2019, the update received this year alongside iOS 14, with spatial audio support and quick, automatic device switching, have transformed the experience of these little earbuds in profound ways.
Best portable charger
Mobile miracle
mophie powerstation Plus XL Wireless
Wired or wireless charging while you're on the go.
This wireless portable power bank from mophie packs an 8,000mAh battery and will charge any Qi device, including your iPhone and AirPods with a wireless charging case. Also features an integrated Lightning cable for faster wired charging, or charging a second device while your first charges wirelessly.
Best tech bag
MacBook Go
Waterfield Design Tech Folio 16-inch
Organizing in a to-go bag.
The Tech Folio 16-inch offers enough room for your laptop or tablet up to 16-inches and makes it easy to organize and access all of your tech accessories. It's the most beautiful and simple bag that lets you carry everything you need regardless of where you're working for the day.
Best HomeKit device
Home security
Logitech Circle View
Around the room protection.
The Logitech Circle View is simply the best HomeKit camera around when it comes to image quality, reliability, speed, and ease of use. The Circle View's 1080p HD video is crisp and detailed, even at night, and it is incredibly fast to load through the Home app. This versatile HomeKit Secure Video-enabled camera also works both indoors and out, and since it doesn't rely on batteries, you can pretty much just set it and forget it.
Best fitness accessory
Total body
Amazon Halo
Minimalist tracking.
The Halo is still so exclusive that most people can't get it yet, but it's the best new fitness tracker we've seen this year with activity tracking, sleep tracking, and more. It's simple and effective.
Best kitchen appliance
All-in-one
Instant Pot Duo Crisp
It fries, it bakes, it juliennes (not really).
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp gives you all of the benefits of a pressure cooker, plus so much more thanks to the Air Fryer lid! With the Duo Crisp, you can air fry, roast, broil, bake, and dehydrate, right in your Instant Pot. It's one less kitchen appliance you need, and you can get tasty and delicious healthy meals all the same.
Best air purifier
Molecular level clean
Molekule Air Mini+
Mini is the new black for 2020.
This tabletop sized air purifier takes the pollutants and viruses out of the air while keeping the costs down. The "Plus" is for the added connectivity so you can customize it from your phone.
