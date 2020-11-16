While 2020 was the weirdest year in many of our lifetimes, there were some things that were business-as-usual — things like product launches. This year, we saw some of the most incredible advancements in technology even while getting those technological advancements into our hands proved to be difficult. We're excited about what the tech world brought to 2020 and want to share our favorites with you.

The iMore team submitted our favorite products to launch or receive a major update in 2020 and then voted on which of these products win for innovation, technological advancements, and usability. Here are our picks for the best products of 2020.

Best iPhone of 2020