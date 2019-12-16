The best in next year’s tech live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Our prestigious Best of CES Awards are back at CES 2019, and this year you can get involved in advance. We’ll be unveiling the winners of our Best of CES award at an exclusive awards event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019.

This year, we’ll be issuing awards for iMore, Windows Central, Android Central, and CordCutters, as well as a single Best of Show award for MrMobile. Winners will receive coverage across our network, and you can see our previous coverage here: Best of CES 2018.

We will be issuing awards across several consumer technology categories including the following:

Accessories

Audio

Computing

Home Entertainment

Smart Home and IoT

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Eligibility

Our approach to awards is simple - we’re interested in the products that cater to the consumer market. Products must formally debut in Las Vegas during the show. They will be considered based on their degree of innovation, ease of use and potential impact they have for the average consumer.

Mobile Nations and its properties honor all embargoes and NDAs.

Enter your product’s details in the form below and one of our team will be in touch about looking at the product in person during the show. We’ll also confirm if you’re one of the nominations and send out an invite to our awards launch and exclusive after-party.

Please note: for embargoes, please list the time and date in PST, local to Las Vegas.

We're looking forward to seeing you in Las Vegas this January, but we hope to hear from you sooner! If you have any questions or need assistance, please send us a note with the subject "Best of CES 2019 Awards".

Key info:

We'll announce the winners on January 9th during our exclusive Best of CES event.

Entries via this form will close at 23:59 PST on January 6th, 2019.

