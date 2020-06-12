Best Popcorn Poppers iMore 2020
Making your own popcorn is a total win-win choice. Home popped corn is more affordable, healthier, more versatile, and arguably more fun to make, compared to just opening a packet. Whether you prefer to keep it old school by heating your kernels on the hob, make it fast by zapping them in the microwave, or want to go all-out fancy with a standalone popcorn machine, we've got the best popcorn poppers available now.
- Cool collapsible: Original Salbree Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper
- Pop-star: Orville Redenbacher's Hot Air Popper by Presto
- Single-serve solution: Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Silicone Popcorn Popper
- Classy glass: Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
- Totally lit: Great Northern Retro-Style Pop Pup Popcorn Popper
- Vintage-style: Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn Popper
- Corn-y: Nostalgia Stirring Popcorn Popper
- Power play: Presto PowerPop Microwave Multi-Popper
- Steely pan: Great Northern Original Spinner Stovetop Popper
- Cool for kids: Disney Mickey Mouse Popcorn Popper
- Outdoor option: Coleman Popcorn Popper
- Make a concession: Nostalgia Concession Vintage Professional Popcorn Cart
Cool collapsible: Original Salbree Silicone Microwave Popcorn PopperStaff Pick
This Salbree silicone solution is a kitchen classic that bags our staff pick slot, and not just because it's available in an impressive range of 18 different colorways. This simple option is comprised of a food-safe silicone bowl with useful handles that collapses down for savvy storage. The bowl has built-in measure lines around the base, so you use the perfect amount of kernels, which then cook in around three to four minutes. Both the bowl and lid can go in the dishwasher.
Pop-star: Orville Redenbacher's Hot Air Popper by Presto
This machine is a hot air popper from infamous popcorn making brand Orville Redenbacher, who recommends using this to fluff up a batch of its Original Yellow Gourmet Popcorn Kernels. Hot air machines are a healthy option using no oil, but you can add a touch of indulgence by using the measuring cup on top of the machine to melt butter to pour over your cooked kernels. Capacity-wise, you're looking at 18 cups of popcorn in less than two and a half minutes.
Single-serve solution: Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Silicone Popcorn Popper
A sleek and modern option from contemporary kitchen brand Joseph Joseph, this is a two-pack of single-serve microwave popcorn makers. Each maker has a guide on the base for the number of kernels to use, which should result in a one-ounce serving. These are made of food-safe silicone and have fold-down lids that pop up when the corn is done. Each maker measures around six inches tall and can go in the dishwasher.
Classy glass: Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
This classic container from Ecolution is made from high-temperature safe borosilicate glass. The clever design has a three-in-one lid that works as a measure for kernel quants, can melt butter while you're popcorn is cooking, and keeps the popped corn safely inside the container while the magic is happening. This maker is a three-quart, family-sized choice capable of cooking your corn in around three minutes.
Totally lit: Great Northern Retro-Style Pop Pup Popcorn Popper
If you've got the counter space, and consume a lot of corn, then do consider this fabulous retro-styled popcorn machine from Great Northern. This super-sized popcorn making machine has a 2.5-ounce stainless steel kettle to pop your corn. The machine's warming light then keeps the popcorn fresh. This pops approximately one gallon of popcorn per batch.
Vintage-style: Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn Popper
Nordic Ware makes timeless kitchenware that will never go out of fashion, like this classic popcorn popper. It's made from high-density plastic, so it is a strong, durable container that can go through the dishwasher and withstand high temperatures. It has capacity for around half a cup of popcorn kernels, which, once you've popped the lid on, will cook in your microwave in about four minutes.
Corn-y: Nostalgia Stirring Popcorn Popper
We're all about movie theatre-themed nostalgia with this popcorn popper. We love the retro, rounded design, and chrome details. It uses the hot oil and stirring arm method to make your popcorn — or you could cheat and buy the Nostalgia Pre-Measured Pouches, which can just be poured straight in. It has a non-stick cook plate with cool-touch handles, and the lid becomes a bowl in which you can serve around 24 cups of the good stuff.
Power play: Presto PowerPop Microwave Multi-Popper
This solution is capable of delivering up to three quarts of popcorn in as little as two and a half minutes. This is thanks to some special "PowerPop" technology that offers faster cooking times. It boasts a PowerCup bowl and PowerBase concentrator that combine with your microwave's energy for highly efficient popcorn heating. The other result of this tech is that you get very few kernels left over.
Steely pan: Great Northern Original Spinner Stovetop Popper
We promised you a stovetop solution, and this is it. A very traditional choice, this is the attractive Original Great Northern Stovetop Popcorn Spinner. Popular in the pre-microwave era, this pan offers a fun way to make old-fashioned popcorn at home. It has a five-quart capacity, so it is an excellent family option. The spinner stirring mechanism prevents the popcorn burning; you just need to keep turning the wooden handle.
Cool for kids: Disney Mickey Mouse Popcorn Popper
This Mickey Mouse mini stir popper is a great option for kids thanks to its friendly looks and easy-to-use design. Kernel and oil scoops are included for the ideal popcorn to oil ratio. Once the ingredients are in, you simply press the button to make around six cups of popcorn in a matter of minutes. When done, flip the maker over and use the BPA-free Tritan top as a serving bowl.
Outdoor option: Coleman Popcorn Popper
Designed especially for outdoor use, Coleman's popcorn popper is perfect for rustling up some popcorn at your next backyard cook-out. With a super-simple design, you just slide the lid open, add your kernels, slide the slide back into place and hold this over the fire until you hear the pops stopping. It can cook up to two quarts of popcorn at a time. It boasts a cool-touch wooden handle for safety.
Make a concession: Nostalgia Concession Vintage Professional Popcorn Cart
Finally, if you want to go all out, consider investing in this fantastic contraption. Standing at 53-inches tall, it would make an impressive centerpiece at your next movie night, BBQ, party, or social gathering. It can make an impressive 32 cups of popcorn at a time, with an 8-ounce stainless steel kettle, a built-in stirring mechanism, and a handy keep-warm light.
Popcorn perfection
We have some great options for anyone who wants to make their own popcorn at home. Our overall staff pick, the Original Salbree Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, comes recommended as a space-saving, simple solution that can make a family-size portion of popcorn with the minimum of fuss.
Anyone who wants to make a smaller serving should consider the Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Silicone Popcorn Poppers. These contemporary popcorn makers can quickly and easily rustle up a one-ounce, single-serve portion of popcorn and look good doing it.
If you want to go all-out for a vintage-themed popcorn session, and want to impress a crowd of friends or family, the Nostalgia Concession Vintage Professional Popcorn Cart will make a real impression. It's quite an investment, but offers an impressive 32 cups of popcorn at a time, and brings movie-theater magic into your home.
