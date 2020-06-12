Best Popcorn Poppers iMore 2020

Making your own popcorn is a total win-win choice. Home popped corn is more affordable, healthier, more versatile, and arguably more fun to make, compared to just opening a packet. Whether you prefer to keep it old school by heating your kernels on the hob, make it fast by zapping them in the microwave, or want to go all-out fancy with a standalone popcorn machine, we've got the best popcorn poppers available now.

Popcorn perfection

We have some great options for anyone who wants to make their own popcorn at home. Our overall staff pick, the Original Salbree Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, comes recommended as a space-saving, simple solution that can make a family-size portion of popcorn with the minimum of fuss.

Anyone who wants to make a smaller serving should consider the Joseph Joseph M-Cuisine Microwave Silicone Popcorn Poppers. These contemporary popcorn makers can quickly and easily rustle up a one-ounce, single-serve portion of popcorn and look good doing it.

If you want to go all-out for a vintage-themed popcorn session, and want to impress a crowd of friends or family, the Nostalgia Concession Vintage Professional Popcorn Cart will make a real impression. It's quite an investment, but offers an impressive 32 cups of popcorn at a time, and brings movie-theater magic into your home.