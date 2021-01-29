Best Rowing Machines for Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2021
Apple Fitness+ is Apple's growing subscription fitness service introduced in December 2020. One of the many workouts you can do on the Apple Fitness+ service is rowing. Rowing is a full-body workout that is low intensity and good for people of any fitness level to try. Of course, you will need to have a rowing machine on hand to use. Which one is best for you? These some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.
- Apple's preferred rower: Life Fitness Row HX Trainer
- Great budget pick: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801
- Fold up storage: pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine
- From basic to advanced: Schwinn Crewmaster Rowing Machine
- No frills rowing: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205
- Simulate actual rowing: WaterRower Natural Rowing Machine
Apple's preferred rower: Life Fitness Row HX TrainerStaff Pick
The Life Fitness Row HX Trainer is the only rowing machine featured on the Apple Fitness+ website. It has a natural wood and steel tempered frame. The Row HX Trainer features four resistance levels. It is also fairly compact, measuring in at around 7 feet tall when stored upright.
Great budget pick: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801
The Sunny Fitness SF-RW5801 is a great pick if you are on a budget. It features 16 level adjustable resistance, transportation wheels for when you want to move it, a bottle and device holder, and a nonslip pedal with an adjustable strap.
Fold up storage: pooboo Magnetic Rowing Machine
The pooboo rower folds up to half of its assembled size, so this is an excellent choice if you are space constrained. It also features transport wheels for easy mobility, 16 level magnetic resistance, an LCD screen, and phone holder, and an ergonomic seat cushion.
From basic to advanced: Schwinn Crewmaster Rowing Machine
This fairly priced rower is built for anyone from beginners to advanced rowers. It features a large LCD screen that tracks time, distance, calories, stroke, and recovery. It has 10 levels of magnetic resistance.
No frills rowing: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205
If you aren't committed to rowing or haven't tried it but want to try rowing with Apple Fitness+, this rower may be a great place to start. It's inexpensive, has 12 levels of resistance, a digital monitor, and adjustable petal straps.
Simulate actual rowing: WaterRower Natural Rowing Machine
The WaterRower features a water flywheel that simulates what rowing is actually like. It is built on a solid wood frame and a honey oak finish, so it will blend nicely with other furniture. A hi-rise attachment is also included.
Row row row...
Apple Fitness+ is growing in popularity, and it offers many different categories of exercises. Some you need no additional equipment such as High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Others, such as the bike, treadmill, or rowing, you will need the equipment on hand, and you may even need an iPad stand to use. Our choices for the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+ cover a wide range of experience and cost, from beginner to experienced. No matter how much you are willing to spend, there is a rowing machine for you.
The Life Fitness Row HX Trainer is Apple's recommended rower, the only one featured with their equipment recommendations, and also our favorite. Yes, it's expensive, but if you are an experienced, committed rower, then the Life Fitness has the features and the look to justify the cost.
If you are looking for a budget rower, then the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801 is a great choice to start. It is packed with advanced features for a relatively low price. If you are looking to spend the absolute least amount possible, the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 is worth a look.
