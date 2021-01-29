Best Rowing Machines for Apple Fitness Plus iMore 2021

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's growing subscription fitness service introduced in December 2020. One of the many workouts you can do on the Apple Fitness+ service is rowing. Rowing is a full-body workout that is low intensity and good for people of any fitness level to try. Of course, you will need to have a rowing machine on hand to use. Which one is best for you? These some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+.

Row row row...

Apple Fitness+ is growing in popularity, and it offers many different categories of exercises. Some you need no additional equipment such as High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Others, such as the bike, treadmill, or rowing, you will need the equipment on hand, and you may even need an iPad stand to use. Our choices for the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+ cover a wide range of experience and cost, from beginner to experienced. No matter how much you are willing to spend, there is a rowing machine for you.

The Life Fitness Row HX Trainer is Apple's recommended rower, the only one featured with their equipment recommendations, and also our favorite. Yes, it's expensive, but if you are an experienced, committed rower, then the Life Fitness has the features and the look to justify the cost.

If you are looking for a budget rower, then the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5801 is a great choice to start. It is packed with advanced features for a relatively low price. If you are looking to spend the absolute least amount possible, the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 is worth a look.