Best rugged cases for iPad Air 5 iMore 2022

The iPad Air 5 is a beautiful device for carrying to work or school because it's lightweight, yet still has a nice big screen. Commuting can be rough on an iPad, however, so active users will want rugged protection to keep it in pristine condition. For that, we've compiled this collection of the best rugged cases for iPad Air 5. Keep in mind, if some of the products on this list are for the 4th-generation iPad Air, they will still fit the newer 5th-generation edition as well.

Protection plus

The best rugged cases for iPad Air 5 offer a lot more than robust protection. The cases on this list have a lot of additional benefits, such as the multi-angle viewing stand that comes built into the Mous iPad Air Case. This one is made out of high-quality material that will continue to protect every inch of your iPad for years to come.

For shoppers who like to stay within a smaller budget, the Cantis Clear Case also offers military-grade protection as well as a kickstand. This is the only totally clear case on the list. Consider your own needs and usage requirements for an iPad Air, and choose the rugged case that best suits you.