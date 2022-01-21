Best rugged cases for MacBook Pro iMore 2022

Do you worry about dropping your laptop on the ground? Or perhaps you want your MacBook Pro to have the best and toughest protection possible, along with a keyboard cover, a case is the best way to offer this kind of protection. The best MacBook Pro rugged cases are worth investing in to protect your tech. Alternatively, you may prefer that rugged and durable look. Whatever the reason you're in the market for some robust protection for your precious Apple laptop, we've rounded up some great durable cases for your MacBook Pro. Be sure to find the one that matches your model. Here's our selection of the best options available now.

Military grade protection : Urban Armor Gear UAG MacBook Pro 13-inch (4th Gen, 2016-2019) Laptop Case Staff Pick This rugged case from Urban Armor Gear will fit your 13-inch MacBook Pro made between 2016 and 2019. The armor shell has impact-resistant bumpers to ensure total protection if anything happens, and there's a tactile grip, so your computer won't slip out of your hands in wet or slippery conditions. In addition, it's military tested for the ultimate drop protection. There is also a 15-inch version available. $60 at Amazon Newbie : UESWILL Compatible with 2021 MacBook Pro 14 inch Case Model Your brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro will love this protective microfiber and transparent case available in multiple colors and styles. It offers a glossy crystal clear finish and is a two-piece design. $21 at Amazon Protection for older models : NexCase Heavy Duty Slim Rubberized Rugged Case This case is made for older 13-inch Retina MacBook Pros (without USB-C and no optical drive) from 2012 to 2015. The shock-absorbing ridges will ensure that no scratches or scuffs end up on your MacBook Pro if it is dropped. The case is a hardshell style that snaps together for simple installation, and it has an anti-scratch coating and airflow vents. $27 at Walmart Unique and rugged design : iBenzer Hexpact Heavy Duty Protective Case iBenzer's Hexpact case is designed for 13-inch MacBook Pros made between 2016 and 2020. The case is dual-layered for maximum protection and shock absorption. The honeycomb design is distinctive and helps make your MacBook Pro easy to spot, especially if you go with a colored option. In addition, it gives unhindered access to all ports, and there are vents for proper airflow to prevent overheating. $30 at Amazon Fits like a glove : Thule Gauntlet MacBook Sleeve Want something rugged but not attached to your computer? Then check out the Thule's Sleeve. The rigid exterior protects your MacBook from all sorts of bumps and drops, and the enhanced corners mean impact absorption to keep your gear safe within the padded interior. Since it's a clamshell design, you can use your MacBook while it's still in the case, and it's protected from the elements. It comes in several colors and perfectly fits a 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 and MacBook Air 2018. $47 at Amazon Simple, but rugged : STM Dux Rugged Case If you want a rugged case without the tough-guy looks, consider this. STM's rugged case is made from a protective, hardshell polycarbonate and rubber material that's sure to keep your MacBook Pro safe from everyday bumps and nicks. The cover is transparent, so your computer's natural beauty shines through, but there are several different color options for the edged bumpers. It's simple to install, grants full access to all ports, and has air vents. You can choose your size and color. $59 at Amazon Shine like a beetle : SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Bumper Cover This tough and durable case is made for the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air. It's transparent, so you can see the Apple logo shine through, but the engineered, wraparound rubber bumpers give superb protection during drops and falls, should that ever happen. In addition, you get full access to ports and buttons, a fully vented base with rubber feet to prevent slippage, and a unique design. $30 at Walmart Space for accessories : Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case This is another tough and durable case suitable for 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. It offers four layers of 360-degree protection; a soft-touch coating, a PU leather layer, a heat-molded crush-proof layer, and a shock-absorbing inner layer. This gives you drop protection, while the case's inner, thanks to its sturdy zipper closure, is dust- and waterproof. There are internal storage sleeves so you can fit in a slimline mouse, smartphone, and other accessories. From $29 at Amazon

Here are some suggestions

Any of these cases will give your precious MacBook Pro some additional protection from whatever life throws at it. You do need to consider what level of security you're looking for, though. Some of these options add an extra layer of everyday durability to your laptop, while others give you military-grade protection. Also, it doesn't hurt to add a keyboard cover for some extra protection.

We like the Urban Armor Gear UAG Feather-Light Rugged Case because it offers excellent protection while also being fairly slim and lightweight for what it is. Plus, the design is fantastic.

If minimal rugged protection is your game, then the STM Dux Rugged Case is a good option. We like the simple aesthetic, but it is tough and durable enough to keep your computer safe. We also like the Thule Gauntlet MacBook Sleeve, which fits like a glove and is often available in various colors. If you often take your laptop around with you during school or work, this case gets the job done.