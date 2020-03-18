Best Screen Protectors for 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) iMore 2020

With an edge-to-edge display, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) offers one of the most brilliant iPad displays to date. To protect your investment and its Liquid Crystal display, consider one of these high-quality screen protectors available at different price points. You'll be happy you did!

For added protection

I've never been a big fan of screen protectors, especially on smaller devices such as the iPhone. On tablets, my opinion is much different. To cover the larger display found on the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, you should first consider our favorite, the Supershieldz (3 Pack), which is available at a good price. For something a little bit different, there's the PaperLike, which, you guessed it, feels a lot like paper. You should also consider the 9H hardness-rated ESR (2 Pack), which is well worth the price of admission.

Screen protectors seem to get better with each new year, and the current lineup offers some of the best. Whether you buy one of the protectors above or others on the market, the screen protectors will ensure you'll get years of enjoyment out of your iPad Pro.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.