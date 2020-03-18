Best Screen Protectors for 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) iMore 2020
With an edge-to-edge display, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) offers one of the most brilliant iPad displays to date. To protect your investment and its Liquid Crystal display, consider one of these high-quality screen protectors available at different price points. You'll be happy you did!
- Real touch sensitivity: Supershieldz (3 Pack) Screen Protector
- Paper feel: PaperLike Screen Protector
- Liquid protection: FILMEXT PET 2-Pack
- It's washable: Moshi iVisor AG
- 9H-Rated Hard HD: ESR (2 Pack)
Real touch sensitivity: Supershieldz (3 Pack) Screen ProtectorStaff favorite
Made from high-quality Japanese PET film, the Supershiedz offers easy installation with no residue. The matte film has a natural feel and was designed to protect your tablet from daily scratches, dust, and scraps. It's good at removing fingerprints too.
Paper feel: PaperLike Screen Protector
Make your iPad feel more like paper. If you're an artist, take the Apple Pencil on a unique journey across the iPad's display with this screen protector. Best of all, you get two in a package.
Liquid protection: FILMEXT PET 2-Pack
The FILMEXT PET paperlike screen protector maintains an anti-glare feature and reduces the reflection under intense light. With the self-adhesive, you can quickly push out bubbles while protecting your tablet from daily scratches.
It's washable: Moshi iVisor AG
The iVisor offers enhanced touchscreen maneuverability and Apple Pencil performance. It's washable and reusable, and provides edge-to-edge protection, so your entire iPad is safe.
9H-Rated Hard HD: ESR (2 Pack)
With ESR's self-installation kit, you can attach the installation frame to the iPad and place the screen protector over the holder for perfect alignment without dust, bubbles, or dirt. This screen protector is also durable and nearly 100% transparent.
For added protection
I've never been a big fan of screen protectors, especially on smaller devices such as the iPhone. On tablets, my opinion is much different. To cover the larger display found on the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, you should first consider our favorite, the Supershieldz (3 Pack), which is available at a good price. For something a little bit different, there's the PaperLike, which, you guessed it, feels a lot like paper. You should also consider the 9H hardness-rated ESR (2 Pack), which is well worth the price of admission.
Screen protectors seem to get better with each new year, and the current lineup offers some of the best. Whether you buy one of the protectors above or others on the market, the screen protectors will ensure you'll get years of enjoyment out of your iPad Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your Switch Lite screen safe with these fantastic screen protectors
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!
Protect that big, beautiful screen on your iPhone XS Max
If you have an iPhone XS Max, then you surely love that huge screen. It won't do to have it scratched or cracked, so add an extra layer of protection with one of these top-rated screen protectors.
That iPhone 8 Plus screen is big! Protect it from edge to edge.
Have an iPhone 8 Plus and looking for a good edge to edge screen protector? Prepare to be protected, because we've found some great picks!