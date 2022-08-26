Best Smart Locks for Airbnbs 2022
By Christopher Close , Joseph Keller published
Add a smart lock to your Airbnb rental for extra convenience and security
If you rent out your property to others using Airbnb, you want an easy, yet still secure way for your guests to be able to enter your home. Modern smart locks make this simple, with several available models offering guest modes that allow you to extend lock access privileges to guests for a limited time, such as the length of their stay. These are the best smart locks for Airbnbs right now.
For simple-to-use security these are the best smart locks for Airbnbs
All the control you could want
August's flagship lock works with both Z-Wave and HomeKit-based smart home systems. It allows you to easily extend access to guests through the August smartphone app. Though available without it, you'll want to get the model with the included August Connect Wi-Fi bridge, which allows remote access directly to your lock in case you need it.
Pass it out
Yale is a name you'll probably recognize if you've ever purchased a standard lock as they have been in the game since 1840. Yale's keypad smart lock allows you to create codes for specific guests to let them in, and it also completely keyless, meaning you don't have to worry about keeping track of where your backup keys went. The best feature is its lifetime warranty, which is critical if you have tons of traffic in your place.
Classic, but modern
The Schlage Encode combines modern smart technology with traditional door lock styling. This lock comes in two finishes, satin nickel, and aged bronze — and both install in a matter of minutes. The built-in keypad can store up to 100 codes at a time, and of course, Wi-Fi connectivity allows you and your guests' convenient app and voice access.
Access denied
Yale's Assure Lever Lock works on interior doors to prevent access to specific rooms keeping your stuff private and safe. Remote access allows you to lock the door from afar just in case you forgot before renting out your pad, and it can send notifications if your guests figure out the passcode or for any entry.
No HomeKit, still great
Though it doesn't support HomeKit or Z-Wave, August's basic smart lock is nevertheless a capable option for Airbnb hosts. Again, you'll want to pick up the model with the included August Connect for remote access. However, it also allows you to control the lock using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Cost effective
This HomeKit-compatible smart lock from Vocolinc features both standard key entry and a touchscreen number pad to enter codes. Create multiple codes, quickly delete all codes if needed, and even use Siri to check on the status from almost anywhere. The only downside? Remote access only works with Apple's HomeKit, so your guests will need to rely on a key or code if they don't use iOS.
How to find the best smart lock for easy security management
Managing your rental property is easier than ever, thanks to the best smart locks for Airbnbs and their ability to assign access or controls with just a few taps. As soon as your guests leave, you can revoke access to a previously assigned passcode, and you can set up your next guests with a new one in seconds. Notifications and auto-locking also mean you can rest assured that your place is secure.
We love the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (opens in new tab) as it has got everything you would want in a smart lock, working with HomeKit, Z-Wave, Alexa, and Google Assistant. There's a reason that we named it the best smart lock, after all. You can access the August Smart Lock locally over Bluetooth if you don't want to deal with a whole smart home system. And of course, the Connect allows you remote access if you need it.
Looking for a simpler way for your guests to come and go but still want smart features? Then check out the Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock (opens in new tab). This sleek-looking lock allows you to assign unique passcodes for your guests and you can revoke access at any time. The Assure also has a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured knowing that your initial investment will be protected for years to come.
Christopher spends most of his time writing and dreaming about all things HomeKit. If you wish to join him on his quest to automate everything, you can follow him on Twitter at @itschrisclose.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.