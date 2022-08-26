Best Smart Locks for Airbnbs 2022

If you rent out your property to others using Airbnb, you want an easy, yet still secure way for your guests to be able to enter your home. Modern smart locks make this simple, with several available models offering guest modes that allow you to extend lock access privileges to guests for a limited time, such as the length of their stay. These are the best smart locks for Airbnbs right now.

For simple-to-use security these are the best smart locks for Airbnbs

How to find the best smart lock for easy security management

Managing your rental property is easier than ever, thanks to the best smart locks for Airbnbs and their ability to assign access or controls with just a few taps. As soon as your guests leave, you can revoke access to a previously assigned passcode, and you can set up your next guests with a new one in seconds. Notifications and auto-locking also mean you can rest assured that your place is secure.

We love the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (opens in new tab) as it has got everything you would want in a smart lock, working with HomeKit, Z-Wave, Alexa, and Google Assistant. There's a reason that we named it the best smart lock, after all. You can access the August Smart Lock locally over Bluetooth if you don't want to deal with a whole smart home system. And of course, the Connect allows you remote access if you need it.

Looking for a simpler way for your guests to come and go but still want smart features? Then check out the Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock (opens in new tab). This sleek-looking lock allows you to assign unique passcodes for your guests and you can revoke access at any time. The Assure also has a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured knowing that your initial investment will be protected for years to come.