If you rent out your property to others using Airbnb, you want an easy, yet still secure way for your guests to be able to enter your home. Modern smart locks make this simple, with a number of available models offering guest modes that allow you to extend lock access privileges to guests for a limited time, such as the length of their stay. These are the best smart locks you can get for your Airbnb right now.

If I was getting a smart lock for an Airbnb, I'd pick up the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. It's got everything you would want in a smart lock, working with HomeKit, Z-Wave, Alexa, and Google Assistant. There's a reason that we named it the best smart lock, after all. You can access the lock locally over Bluetooth if you don't want to deal with a whole smart home system. And of course, the Connect allows you remote access if you need it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.