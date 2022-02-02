Best smart locks for Alexa iMore 2022

In these challenging times, a smart lock is an essential smart home device worth considering. With these simple-to-install devices, you can protect your home from anywhere in the world. These locks are even better with Amazon Alexa integration, which lets you shout when heading out the door to make sure everything is locked down. Our best smart lock for Alexa is also one of the best smart home gift ideas. Some are also compatible with Apple's HomeKit.

Keep it safe

Installing a smart lock is one of the easiest ways to give your family a little extra convenience and peace of mind. Alexa integration takes things to the next level, as you can check on the status of your home at any time, even while you are leaving for the day or from the comforts of your bed. The August Wi-Fi smart lock is the best smart lock for Alexa and one of the best locks around as it combines an affordable price with easy installation and Alexa support. The latest 4th generation version is slimmer than ever, and it no longer requires a separate hub.

Are you looking for a smart lock with an integrated keypad? Then check out the Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus. Thanks to Z-Wave Plus connectivity, this sleek, smart lock gives you all the Alexa goodies without a separate hub or adapter. This allows the lock to connect directly to an Echo Plus, keeping things simple and easy.