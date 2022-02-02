Best smart locks for Alexa iMore 2022
In these challenging times, a smart lock is an essential smart home device worth considering. With these simple-to-install devices, you can protect your home from anywhere in the world. These locks are even better with Amazon Alexa integration, which lets you shout when heading out the door to make sure everything is locked down. Our best smart lock for Alexa is also one of the best smart home gift ideas. Some are also compatible with Apple's HomeKit.
- Simply the best: August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation)
- Think thin: Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave
- Clean design: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt - Smart Lock
- Affordable: August Smart Lock - Keyless entry
- Indoor security: Yale Assure Lever - Wi-Fi Smart Lever
Simply the best: August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation)Staff Favorite
This lock offers total control. Tell Alexa to lock, unlock, or check the status of your front door. You can also use the free August app to assign keyless entries and track who comes and goes. The latest fourth-generation lock also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built right in, so you no longer need a separate hub. Currently, it sits at the top of our best smart locks for Alexa list.
Think thin: Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave
This slim deadbolt with a backlit touchscreen works with Echo Plus with no hub required. Unlock using your unique pin code and lock the door by tapping on the keypad. This lock also works with SmartThings and ADT security systems giving it plenty of flexibility, even if you switch things up.
Clean design: Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt - Smart Lock
Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It's available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that perfectly pairs it. The only downside? Alexa integration requires a separate Wi-Fi adapter.
Affordable: August Smart Lock - Keyless entry
Also from August, this lock's more affordable version features DoorSense, which lets you know whether your door is securely closed and locked. You can also use it to control keyless access and track who comes and goes from your mobile device. Just keep in mind that you will need the August Connect Bridge to get it connected to your Wi-Fi network and Alexa.
Indoor security: Yale Assure Lever - Wi-Fi Smart Lever
The Yale Assure Lever Lock is one of the few available on the market that can function as an entry or interior door lock. This lock uses the traditional lever design, along with a physical knob that locks things down. A touchscreen keypad sits on the opposite side, bypassing the need to have a key; keep in mind that this lock does not have a deadbolt.
Keep it safe
Installing a smart lock is one of the easiest ways to give your family a little extra convenience and peace of mind. Alexa integration takes things to the next level, as you can check on the status of your home at any time, even while you are leaving for the day or from the comforts of your bed. The August Wi-Fi smart lock is the best smart lock for Alexa and one of the best locks around as it combines an affordable price with easy installation and Alexa support. The latest 4th generation version is slimmer than ever, and it no longer requires a separate hub.
Are you looking for a smart lock with an integrated keypad? Then check out the Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus. Thanks to Z-Wave Plus connectivity, this sleek, smart lock gives you all the Alexa goodies without a separate hub or adapter. This allows the lock to connect directly to an Echo Plus, keeping things simple and easy.
