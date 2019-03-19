Smart locks are one of the most popular smart home product lineups in the world. With these simple-to-install devices, you can protect your home from anywhere in the world.
Simply the best
August Smart Lock + ConnectStaff Favorite
This lock offers total control. Tell Alexa to lock, unlock, or check the status of your front door. You can also use the free August app to assign keyless entry and keep track of who comes and goes.
Touch and feel
Schlage Z-Wave Connect
With a required hub (sold separately), you can add Alexa control. The touch screen keypad, in six different color choices, stores up to 30 personalized user codes at a time.
Supports Xfinity Home too
Kwikset Smartcode
Also requiring a sub, this smart lock works with the Amazon Echo Plus and Xfinity Home platform for keyless lock entry and monitoring. Includes touchpad code entry and a backup key.
Another August choice
August Smart Lock Pro +
Also from August, this lock features DoorSense, which lets you know whether your door is securely closed and locked. You can also use it to control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes from your mobile device.
Think thin
Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus
This slim deadbolt with a backlit touchscreen works with Echo Plus, no hub required. Unlock using your unique pin code; lock the door by tapping on the keypad. Easy, no?
Protect your family
Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt
The built-in Wi-Fi lets you lock and unlock the accessory from anywhere with no additional accessories required. Using the Schlage Home app, you can create and manage up to 100 access codes for friends and family on a recurring, temporary, or permanent basis.
The one with a lever
Schlage Z-Wave Home Keypad Lever
Using a separate hub, you can use with Alexa for total voice control. You can also take advantage of the Z-Wave integration, allowing it to talk to other Z-Wave accessories in your home.
Simple design
Array Barrington WiFi Connected Door Lock
Works with Alexa without any additional equipment; just say "Alexa, lock my door." With Wi-Fi, lock and unlock your door from anywhere, and assign e-keys or e-codes to authorized users using your smart mobile device.
Includes a cam
Kwikset Obsidian Keyless Touchscreen Electronic Deadbolt
Monitor and control your front door using your smart device. With the included cloud cam, you can see who comes and goes with 1080p HD video with night vision and two-way audio.
Whether you select our favorite in 2019, or something else, these smart locks will protect your home and family with ease. Find the one that matches your taste and you'll be good to go! Which smart lock is your favorite?
