Nightlights have come a long way from the tiny lamp with a physical switch and a bulb I used to have in my room as a girl. There are so many cool options now, such as pretty colors and patterns, fun shapes, auto-on/off, the ability to control your child's nightlight from your phone, and more.

There are so many different features available in these very different nightlights, so which to choose really depends on your use case. I'd probably go with the Fisher-Price SmartConnect Deluxe Soother because I know and trust the band. I had Fisher-Price toys as a child, as did my own now-grown children. I'm also partial to the LittleHippo Ready to Rise, because I was that mom greeted way too early on a Saturday by a wide-awake toddler.

