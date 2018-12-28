Nightlights have come a long way from the tiny lamp with a physical switch and a bulb I used to have in my room as a girl. There are so many cool options now, such as pretty colors and patterns, fun shapes, auto-on/off, the ability to control your child's nightlight from your phone, and more.
Feature rich
Hatch Baby Rest Nightlight
This small bedside lamp and sound machine in-one has a whole host of features. It can be programmed with a variety of color, light, and sound "scenes" from your smartphone. It grows with your child, as it has a time-to-rise setting for kids and even adults.
Basic and inexpensive
Uigos Nightlight with Smart Sensor
While not strictly a "smart nightlight," it is smart enough to turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically. You get six in a package, so you can light most of the rooms in your home with this no-frills nightlight.
Simply colorful
MAZ-TEK Multi-color Nightlight
Just a step up from the Uigos, this one has a dusk-to-dawn auto-sensor but also cycles through eight colors while it's on. Or, you can choose one color and have it stay on your favorite. There are two in a package.
Sleep trainer
LittleHippo Ready to Rise
So much more than just a nightlight, this one helps your child learn to sleep better. Using a combination of light and sound, it helps your child fall asleep. In the morning, it tells your child with its facial expressions when it's time to get out of bed. Anyone who's been greeted at 5:30 a.m. on a Saturday by a wide-awake toddler ready to start the day will appreciate this feature.
Motion sensor
Tecknet Night Light
If you just want a small light that turns on when you go to your baby's room for those middle-of-the-night feedings, this is the one you want. It turns on when it senses activity within 15 feet and turns off after 20 seconds of inaction.
The coolest
Novastella Smart LED Strip Lights
Not a baby nightlight per se, these LED strip lights are so much more. Decorate your child's room with these lights and then control them from your smartphone. With 20 different scenario modes and 16 million colors, you can set schedules and timers to create the atmosphere you want. The lights can even twinkle along to music.
Multi-purpose
POWRUI Outlet Extender Nightlight
The nightlight is almost beside the point here; it's a surge protector with two USB ports and two three-prong outlets in it. The light itself does have an automatic sensor, turning on and off as needed depending on the ambient light. Two come in a package.
Light projector
Fisher-Price Smart Connect Deluxe Soother
Delight your baby with this clever nightlight that projects adorable animals and other shapes onto the ceiling and walls. The SmartConnect app helps you create a personalized bedtime routine by programming the lights and sounds of your choice.
Starstruck
Hontry Star Projector
Project colorful stars around your child's room with this nightlight/projector combo appropriate for kids of all ages. It works on a timer, so you can have it go all night or set it to turn off when you want.
Ridiculously cute
LumiPets Baby Nightligh
This squishy silicone pet is battery operated, so it can go anywhere with your child. Control the colorful lights with a remote control or by touch. Choose from Bear, Bunny, Dragon, or Owl.
There are so many different features available in these very different nightlights, so which to choose really depends on your use case. I'd probably go with the Fisher-Price SmartConnect Deluxe Soother because I know and trust the band. I had Fisher-Price toys as a child, as did my own now-grown children. I'm also partial to the LittleHippo Ready to Rise, because I was that mom greeted way too early on a Saturday by a wide-awake toddler.
