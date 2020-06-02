Best Subscription Boxes for Dads on Father's Day iMore 2020
Father's Day is a great day to let the dad in your life know how much you love and appreciate him. A subscription box is a great gift idea. Whether it comes monthly or quarterly, whether you subscribe for a whole year or just a few boxes, it's a fun way to extend the gift beyond a single day.
For any dad: GQ Best Stuff Subscription BoxStaff Pick
Each GQ Best Stuff Subscription Box is full of surprises that any dad will enjoy. This is a quarterly subscription filled with GQ editors' favorite grooming products, stylish accessories, electronics, and more. Every box is valued at over four times the price; the subscription renews automatically, but you can cancel it anytime.
For the coffee afficianado: Driftaway Coffee World Explorer's Coffee Sampler Subscription
Now Dad can try coffees from around the world from the comfort of home. Each box comes with four different bags of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from different countries. Each single-origin coffee has a different flavor profile: fruity, classic, balanced, and bold. Driftaway contributes to coffee growers around the world to help them create a sustainable lifestyle. Buy a single box or set up a three-month or six-month subscription.
For the foodie: Sun Basket
Rather than eating out, why not dine in? Sun Basket gives Dad a chance to break out of the same old meal ruts by providing delicious and healthy, easy-to-prepare meal kits or heat-and-eat meals. Instead of a set subscription, you can pre-pay and let Dad choose his own meal plans according to his lifestyle and tastes.
For the craft beer lover: Beer of the Month Club
In each box, Dad will receive 12 12-ounce rare craft beers (three each of four different kinds), including Ales, IPAs, Stouts, Porters, Lagers, Bocks, and more from microbreweries across America. You choose the frequency and duration of the subscription. My own dad, who knew the word for "beer" in every language of every country we traveled to, would have LOVED this!
For the dried meat snacker: Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Bundle
If dad is an outdoorsman in need of portable protein or just likes to snack on dried meats, he'll love a Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Bundle. These meaty treats are all-natural and come in bold, innovative flavors. You choose the size and flavor profile of the package he'll receive; make it a one-time purchase or set up Subscribe and Save to the schedule of your choice.
For the pop culture geek: Loot Crate
Each month's box contains a collection of licensed and exclusive pop culture apparel, gear, figures, and other fun collectibles curated by fandom specialists. Choose from a one-month, three-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription.
For the coolest dad: Bespoke Post
For the cool dad who has everything, this themed subscription box is sure to please with a personalized mix of unique products. You'll need to know Dad pretty well because you start with a quiz to align the boxes to Dad's interests. Each month you can preview the box, and keep it, swap it, or skip it. Cancel the subscription anytime.
For the carnivore: Crowd Cow
Build a meaty box for Dad with the highest quality beef, chicken, pork, wagyu, seafood, and more. Each monthly box can be adjusted, rescheduled, or skipped. Dad's grill is about to get a serious workout!
For the cocktail drinker: Saloon Box
Dad can try out some fancy new cocktails with a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription from Saloon Box. Each monthly box contains the top-shelf spirits, ingredients, and recipe cards to make two different cocktail recipes of two drinks each (four cocktails total.)
For the well-groomed dad: PDAYSPA Body Basics All Natural Shave And Grooming Subscription Box Shave Club
Each month, Dad will receive a box of full-sized, all-natural, cruelty-free, farm-to-skin shaving, and grooming products that have been handcrafted in small batches. Past months have included fancy shaving cream, beard oil, aftershave, deodorant, soap, lotion, shampoo, and more. The subscription auto-renews; cancel anytime.
For the tea drinker: Tea Runners
This carefully curated box of four different tea selections contains enough loose tea to make 30-50 cups, depending on how strong Dad likes his teas. Choose from black tea or herbal tea, or a mix of both types. The monthly subscription will renew every month; you can cancel anytime.
For the kombucha drinker: Bucha Brewers Subscription Box
Dad can get everything he needs to make delicious kombucha at home with this subscription box from Bucha Brewers. Choose a one-recipe or two-recipe box. Each recipe contains enough ingredients to make six individual 16-ounce bottles of second fermentation kombucha.
Best for Dad
No one knows your dad or the father of your children better than you do. But if you're not really sure what the father in your life would like, then go with something general that anyone would like. GQ's Best Stuff Subscription Box is a good all-around option. If he's a GQ magazine reader, this subscription box is a no-brainer choice. Even if he's not, he'll be sure to enjoy receiving a variety of expertly curated gifts every quarter.
I recently tried Sun Basket, and my family and I have been loving it. With the meal kit options, cooking is fun and easy, with everything pre-measured. I'm not generally an adventurous cook, but I found myself making fancier meals, the kinds of dishes I'd usually only try in a restaurant. The portions are quite generous, serving more people than intended. While it's not set up like a typical subscription box, you can easily gift it to Dad by purchasing a gift card and emailing it to him. Then he can create his own meal plan that suits his taste and lifestyle. Dad can choose paleo, vegetarian, lean & clean, gluten-free, carb-conscious, Mediterranean, oven-ready, diabetes-friendly, pescatarian, or chef's choice. You'll know he's eating well!
