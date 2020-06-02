Best Subscription Boxes for Dads on Father's Day iMore 2020

Father's Day is a great day to let the dad in your life know how much you love and appreciate him. A subscription box is a great gift idea. Whether it comes monthly or quarterly, whether you subscribe for a whole year or just a few boxes, it's a fun way to extend the gift beyond a single day.

Best for Dad

No one knows your dad or the father of your children better than you do. But if you're not really sure what the father in your life would like, then go with something general that anyone would like. GQ's Best Stuff Subscription Box is a good all-around option. If he's a GQ magazine reader, this subscription box is a no-brainer choice. Even if he's not, he'll be sure to enjoy receiving a variety of expertly curated gifts every quarter.

I recently tried Sun Basket, and my family and I have been loving it. With the meal kit options, cooking is fun and easy, with everything pre-measured. I'm not generally an adventurous cook, but I found myself making fancier meals, the kinds of dishes I'd usually only try in a restaurant. The portions are quite generous, serving more people than intended. While it's not set up like a typical subscription box, you can easily gift it to Dad by purchasing a gift card and emailing it to him. Then he can create his own meal plan that suits his taste and lifestyle. Dad can choose paleo, vegetarian, lean & clean, gluten-free, carb-conscious, Mediterranean, oven-ready, diabetes-friendly, pescatarian, or chef's choice. You'll know he's eating well!