Joy-Con are a unique hybrid controller for the Nintendo Switch, but they can be pretty darn expensive if they need to be replaced. Fortunately, there are plenty of knock-offs with fun colors to choose from. Some even improve on some complaints of the original design. If you need some Joy-Con, but can't find any or don't want to pay for the real thing, you can pick up a pair of these best third-party Joy-Con controllers for Switch!
These controllers have a design akin to the GameCube controller, and it also has motion sensing and vibrating functions, giving you all the main functions of the Nintendo brand Joy-Con. Charge this set with a USB cable or on the Switch system.
This set of Joy-Con replacements offers a white similar to the OLED model, with a little Studio Ghibli touch. With a look and feel much like the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers, the bonus of also having the wake-up feature makes this set almost the same as the originals. You can even use them as separate controllers to play with friends, but there isn't amiibo support.
After purchasing, players will get lifetime technical service from the seller. This is a great option for someone looking for security in the third-party company they buy from. This fundamental set must be charged by being plugged into the Switch on the dock, has no amiibo support, and no rumble. However, it does have motion control and wake-up function.
These comfortable controllers have an ergonomic design so you can hold them more comfortably, plus they come with the included grip to so they can be turned into a traditional controller. While these controllers do not support amiibo or infrared functionality, they do feature gyro support, a wake-up function, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
This takes the original look of the Joy-Cons and adds more grip to the sides and back. If you're looking for a more traditional controller feel, this is the set to pick. Players will enjoy the immersive motion sensing and vibration features, but these will not work on games that require HD rumble.
This fun controller has a great ergonomic design to make your hands feel more comfortable while playing your games. It also has RGB lighting with the rings around the joysticks, and you can choose between eight colors or have it fade through the colors.
This set offers a wider grip than the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers and a little more support on the controller's back. However, some important things to note on this set are that it will use your Switch battery, they cannot be used off the Switch, and they do not have rumble, motion, or amiibo support.
This set made it onto our best third-party Joy-Con controllers for Switch list because it offers a wider grip. These Joy-Cons don't allow for handheld mode, but they do have a programmable turbo button. There are also a variety of colors available. Get a fully immersive experience with rumble and motion control. Unfortunately, they do not have amiibo support.
Get a Joypad controller included with the Joy-Con when you pick up this ALIENGT set with a unique M shape. Keeping with the "M theme" is the programmable M (or macro) button. These controllers have dual vibration (but not HD rumble), motion sensors, and include a feature not seen on the original Joy-Con, turbo burst. Although these cannot register amiibo characters, they are still a great replacement for the Nintendo Joy-Con.
It's in your hands now
The controller you use can really make a difference in your Nintendo Switch gaming experience. Some people prefer a more traditional controller while others want to stick with having the controllers the way the console intended. If the latter is you, choosing the best third-party Joy-Con that fits what you need is largely about finding the one with the features important to your play style.
I found that the YCCTEAM Nintendo Switch Controller has the most features. The throwback GameCube design is an extra special treat. To get the official third-party option, the Hori Split Pad Pro doesn't function quite the same as the original Joy-Con controllers since they don't have internal batteries, but it is a high-quality pick that looks really nice on the Switch.
If you're looking to get a little bit of a different grip, the M of the ALIENGT Joypad Controller offers a unique feel with fun color options. Many options are available for you; whichever you choose is in your hands!
