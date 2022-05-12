Best third-party Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

Joy-Con are a unique hybrid controller for the Nintendo Switch, but they can be pretty darn expensive if they need to be replaced. Fortunately, there are plenty of knock-offs with fun colors to choose from. Some even improve on some complaints of the original design. If you need some Joy-Con, but can't find any or don't want to pay for the real thing, you can pick up a pair of these best third-party Joy-Con controllers for Switch!

It's in your hands now

The controller you use can really make a difference in your Nintendo Switch gaming experience. Some people prefer a more traditional controller while others want to stick with having the controllers the way the console intended. If the latter is you, choosing the best third-party Joy-Con that fits what you need is largely about finding the one with the features important to your play style.

I found that the YCCTEAM Nintendo Switch Controller has the most features. The throwback GameCube design is an extra special treat. To get the official third-party option, the Hori Split Pad Pro doesn't function quite the same as the original Joy-Con controllers since they don't have internal batteries, but it is a high-quality pick that looks really nice on the Switch.

If you're looking to get a little bit of a different grip, the M of the ALIENGT Joypad Controller offers a unique feel with fun color options. Many options are available for you; whichever you choose is in your hands!