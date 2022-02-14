Best third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are fantastic controllers, but they are expensive. Fortunately, some of the best Switch third-party controllers can be better options and offer more traditional gamepad designs. Whether you prefer the smaller Joy-Cons or the heavier Pro Controller, everyone has their preference. If you want a more traditional gaming controller for your Switch and want to spend less money, here are the third-party controllers we recommend most.

Take control

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing console, and it can be enjoyed even better with the proper controller. A conventional-looking controller is essential for multiplayer games, shooters, and action RPGs. On the other hand, if you get one of the best Switch third-party controllers out there, there's no need to dish out more for the Pro Controller if you don't want to.

Our number one recommendation is the YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller. It offers everything that the official Pro Controller has, including amiibo scanning, vibration, and motion controls. Plus, it feels great in your hands and offers a huge Home button for easy access.

PowerA's Wireless Nintendo Switch controller is another great option due to its ergonomic and lightweight design. It feels good in adult-sized hands and provides all the functions you need for an intense gaming session. Just keep in mind it doesn't do amiibo support.

If you'd prefer something a little cheaper, check out the HORIPAD Wired Nintendo Switch Controller. It's one of the least expensive controllers on this list but will still provide you with a better gaming experience than the Joy-Cons. Now get gaming!