Best third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are fantastic controllers, but they are expensive. Fortunately, some of the best Switch third-party controllers can be better options and offer more traditional gamepad designs. Whether you prefer the smaller Joy-Cons or the heavier Pro Controller, everyone has their preference. If you want a more traditional gaming controller for your Switch and want to spend less money, here are the third-party controllers we recommend most.
- Comfortable and inexpensive: YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller
- Cheaper Joy-Cons: D.Gruoiza Joy-Pad Controller
- Animal Crossing's Tom Nook: KINGEAR Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Solid wireless controller: PowerA Enchanced Wireless Controller
- Headphones please!: PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller
- Joy-Con knockoffs: KINVOCA Joycon Pad
- No-frills gamepad: HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller
- Retro style: 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch
- Affordable wired option: PowerA Wired Plus Controller
- Classic GameCube feel: PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller
- Perfect for retro games: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller
- Use your own controller: Mayflash Magic-NS
Comfortable and inexpensive: YCCTEAM Wireless Pro ControllerStaff Favorite
This wireless controller not only features motion controls and rumble, but it's one of the few that actually has amiibo scanning abilities. The large home button in the center makes it super easy to access, and it has an ergonomic grip for comfortable play. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours, so just charge it up between sessions, and you're good to go.
Cheaper Joy-Cons: D.Gruoiza Joy-Pad Controller
These third-party options look and feel very much like the official Joy-Cons. Features include rumble and motion controls, but they do not support amiibo scanning. Slide them on the Switch or use them detached. They even come in five different colors so you can find the look you like best.
Animal Crossing's Tom Nook: KINGEAR Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing has been one of the most popular games in the last few years. You can celebrate your love for the game with this cute Tom Nook design. It has a built-in battery charged via USB-C cable, and it includes motion controls and rumble.
Solid wireless controller: PowerA Enchanced Wireless Controller
This is likely the best Switch third-party controller as it's the closest you're going to get to the Nintendo Pro controller. It's wireless and has motion controls, 30 hours of battery life, and the same layout as the Pro controller for the Switch. Like PowerA's other controllers, it also takes two AA batteries.
Headphones please!: PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller
This is the first Nintendo Switch controller to feature a headphone jack. I know, right? This should have been done sooner! You can adjust music volume during gameplay using the D-pad and interchangeable faceplates. Plus, you won't feel too tethered since it comes with a 10-foot cable.
Joy-Con knockoffs: KINVOCA Joycon Pad
If you need to replace your Joy-Cons or you want an extra set for multiplayer games, this pair of controllers will do the trick. They slide on and off your Switch, include motion controls, and even feature rumble. Choose from six different color options.
No-frills gamepad: HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller
If you are okay with sacrificing rumble, motion control, and NFC capabilities, the HORIPAD Wired Nintendo Switch Controller is a very budget-friendly option. It comes with a 10-foot cable, making it long enough to sit a comfortable distance from your TV. It also has a detachable directional pad, so you can choose between it or buttons.
Retro style: 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch
Show off your love for the classic SNES controller with this sweet retro design. It offers vibration and motion controls, has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and is compatible with other devices, including iOS, Android, PC, Steam, and macOS.
Affordable wired option: PowerA Wired Plus Controller
The included cable is 8 feet long, giving you ample length. Plus, the thumbsticks come in three different sizes, so you can customize how the physical sensitivity feels. Unfortunately, the PowerA Wired Controller doesn't support NFC (so no amiibo) and doesn't have motion controls.
Classic GameCube feel: PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller
The GameCube controller will always reign supreme for some Nintendo fans, and the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller brings that classic style and feel to the Nintendo Switch. With motion controls on board, it feels much more like a Nintendo Switch controller than other gamepads. However, there's no rumble or NFC capabilities. Plus, instead of being rechargeable, it needs two AA batteries.
Perfect for retro games: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller
The Nintendo Switch has a ton of retro and retro-styled games available in the Nintendo eShop, so why not use a controller that embodies that nostalgia in a perfect way? The select and start buttons function as the - and + buttons, respectively, and the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro even adds two joysticks so you can play all your games just like a Pro Controller.
Use your own controller: Mayflash Magic-NS
Perhaps you are one of those folks that are totally in love with the Xbox controller or even the PS5 DualShock. Or maybe you just don't want to buy one more controller. Fortunately for you, there's a solution that allows you to use those controllers with your Switch. The Magic-NS enables wireless connection for PS5, PS4, PS3, Wii U Pro, Xbox One S, or Xbox Series X controllers, so you can game comfortably with any of these familiar controllers!
Take control
The Nintendo Switch is an amazing console, and it can be enjoyed even better with the proper controller. A conventional-looking controller is essential for multiplayer games, shooters, and action RPGs. On the other hand, if you get one of the best Switch third-party controllers out there, there's no need to dish out more for the Pro Controller if you don't want to.
Our number one recommendation is the YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller. It offers everything that the official Pro Controller has, including amiibo scanning, vibration, and motion controls. Plus, it feels great in your hands and offers a huge Home button for easy access.
PowerA's Wireless Nintendo Switch controller is another great option due to its ergonomic and lightweight design. It feels good in adult-sized hands and provides all the functions you need for an intense gaming session. Just keep in mind it doesn't do amiibo support.
If you'd prefer something a little cheaper, check out the HORIPAD Wired Nintendo Switch Controller. It's one of the least expensive controllers on this list but will still provide you with a better gaming experience than the Joy-Cons. Now get gaming!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your new Nintendo Switch OLED with these cases
Grab one of the very best cases to keep your Nintendo Switch OLED model protected. Some even come in awesome Nintendo designs!
MagSafe has simplified the way we use iPhone in the car
No more annoying spring-loaded car mounts or adhesive magnets for us! MagSafe makes driving with your iPhone 13 a breeze; all you need is a MagSafe car mount.
Keep it classy with a fine leather case for that iPhone 13
You already have a fine smartphone with the iPhone 13, why not dress it up with a fine leather case? Here we have the leather cases that will add a touch of luxury to your handset.