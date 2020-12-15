Best Third-Party Joy-Cons for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

The Joy-Cons are a unique controller for the Nintendo Switch, but you don't have to get them from Nintendo. One of the things people love about the Joy-Cons are the fun color options and buying third-party doesn't take that option away, and some improve on some complaint of the original design. If you need some Joy-Cons, but can't find or don't want to pay for the real thing, you can pick up a pair of these best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch!

It's in your hands now

The controller you use can really make a difference in your gaming experience. Some people prefer a more traditional controller while others want to stick with having the controllers the way the console intended. If the latter is you, choosing the best third-party Joy-Con for Switch that fits what you need is largely about finding the one with the features important to your play style.

The one that I found has the most features is the BestFire Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller as it is the only one with amiibo support in addition to rumble and motion, and the added throwback to the Gamecube is an extra special treat. To get the official third-party option, the Hori Split Pad Pro doesn't function quite the same as the original Joy-Cons with no ability to play with just one, but is a high quality pick that looks really nice on the Switch. If you're looking to get a little bit of a different grip, the M of the ALIENGT Joypad Controller offers a unique feel with fun color options. There are many options available for you; whichever you choose is in your hands!