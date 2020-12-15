Best Third-Party Joy-Cons for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
The Joy-Cons are a unique controller for the Nintendo Switch, but you don't have to get them from Nintendo. One of the things people love about the Joy-Cons are the fun color options and buying third-party doesn't take that option away, and some improve on some complaint of the original design. If you need some Joy-Cons, but can't find or don't want to pay for the real thing, you can pick up a pair of these best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch!
- Amiibo friendly: BestFire Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller
- Grip it: JALVDE Wireless Joy Pad Controller
- Nintendo Licensed: Hori Split Pad Pro
- Split only: Nyko Dualies
- On and off: Kinvoca Joy Pad Controller
- Joypad included: ALIENGT Joypad Controller
- A clear choice: Proslife Joy Pad Controller
- Guaranteed: Tenvoonl Joy-Pad
- Retro style: GEEKLIN Wireless Controller
Amiibo friendly: BestFire Nintendo Switch Joy-Con ControllerStaff Pick
Many third-party Joy-Cons don't have the ability to read amiibos, but the BestFire controllers can! It also has motion sensing and vibrating functions giving you all the main functions of the Nintendo brand Joy-Cons. For long-time Nintendo lovers, these controllers are made to look like the old Gamecube controller. Charge this set with a USB or on the Switch system.
Grip it: JALVDE Wireless Joy Pad Controller
This takes the original look of the Joy-Cons and adds more grip to the sides and back. If you're looking for a more traditional controller feel, this is the set to pick. Players will enjoy the immersive motion sensing and vibration features, but these will not work on games that require HD rumble.
Nintendo Licensed: Hori Split Pad Pro
If you love that Pro-Controller feeling but are looking for the attached functionalities of the Joy-Cons, this Nintendo Licensed Hori Split Pad Pro option is for you. This set offers a wider grip than the Nintendo Joy-Cons and a little more support on the controller's back. There are also additional programmable buttons on the back of the controllers for additional ease of your gaming experience. However, some important things to note on this set are that it will use your Switch battery, they cannot be used off the Switch, and they do not have rumble, motion, or amiibo support.
Split only: Nyko Dualies
This set made it onto our best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch list because it offers a wider grip. These Joy-Cons don't allow for handheld mode, but they do have a programmable turbo button. There are also a variety of colors available. Get a fully immersive experience with rumble and motion control. Unfortunately, they do not have amiibo support.
On and off: Kinvoca Joy Pad Controller
Available in multiple colors, these Joy-Cons are similar to the Nintendo released controllers in that they can be used with the Switch in handheld mode or unattached. The back and sides of these Joy-Cons have a slight curve to improve how they fit in hand and do come with motion control. Some things to note are these do have rumble, but some find it louder than they would like. They also do not offer amiibo support and will need to be updated on a PC whenever your Nintendo Switch updates.
Joypad included: ALIENGT Joypad Controller
Get a Joypad controller included with the Joy-Cons when you pick up this ALIENGT set with a unique M shape. Keeping with the "M theme" is the programmable M (or macro) button. These controllers have dual vibration (but not HD rumble), motion sensors, and include a feature not seen on the original Joy-Cons, turbo burst. Although these cannot register amiibo characters, they are still a great replacement for the Nintendo Joy-Cons.
A clear choice: Proslife Joy Pad Controller
The clear cover with a purple tint you get with these Joy-Cons offers a nice sense of nostalgia, taking me back to the Gameboy days. There are other color options available, as well. In addition to the nice coloring, players also get a controller option that offers support for all modes, motion control, easier grip, and wake-up function. It is missing the rumble feature and amiibo support.
Guaranteed: Tenvoonl Joy-Pad
After purchasing, players will get lifetime technical service from the seller. This is a great option for someone looking for security in the third-party company they buy from. This is a fundamental set that must be charged by being plugged into the Switch on the dock, has no amiibo support, and no rumble. However, it does have motion control and wake up function.
Retro style: GEEKLIN Wireless Controller
Rumble and motion included, this retro-looking set of Joy-Cons is a good basic replacement. They can attach to the Switch or be used in handheld mode. However, they do not offer amiibo support.
It's in your hands now
The controller you use can really make a difference in your gaming experience. Some people prefer a more traditional controller while others want to stick with having the controllers the way the console intended. If the latter is you, choosing the best third-party Joy-Con for Switch that fits what you need is largely about finding the one with the features important to your play style.
The one that I found has the most features is the BestFire Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller as it is the only one with amiibo support in addition to rumble and motion, and the added throwback to the Gamecube is an extra special treat. To get the official third-party option, the Hori Split Pad Pro doesn't function quite the same as the original Joy-Cons with no ability to play with just one, but is a high quality pick that looks really nice on the Switch. If you're looking to get a little bit of a different grip, the M of the ALIENGT Joypad Controller offers a unique feel with fun color options. There are many options available for you; whichever you choose is in your hands!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Take a look at the best affordable gifts for the Nintendo Switch
Looking to save some money on some great Nintendo Switch gifts? We've got you covered. Here are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts.
Nintendo Switch games that let you play with friends on Xbox, PS4, and more
Looking to find which Switch games have cross-platform support? We have you covered.
Grab some great Nintendo Switch games without breaking the bank
The only reason you should be dropping $60 on your Nintendo Switch is if you're picking up multiple awesome cheap games. Here's our list of the best for under $20!