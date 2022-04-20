Best third party N64 controllers for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has brought some of the very best N64 games to Nintendo Switch. However, playing those retro titles using Joy-Cons or a normal Switch controller feels strange. The official N64 controller is the best way to play, but there's a shortage of stock. So, if you want to play those games more easily, you'll want to nab a third-party N64 controller for Switch.

Wireless king : Retro-Bit Tribute 64 Wireless Controller Staff Pick Of all of the N64 controllers that work with Switch on the market right now, the Retro-Bit is the very best. Use the included adapter to plug it into your Switch dock and then you'll be good to play Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack classics wirelessly. $45 at Amazon Corded USB controller : SAFFUN Classic N64 Controller with USB This gamepad has the same exact layout as the N64 controller, but features a USB you can connect to your Switch dock for wired play. Just note that it does not feature the ZR button or the Home screen button which make interacting with the Switch much easier. $14 at Amazon Go GameCube : HORI Nintendo Switch GameCube Style Controller Now obviously, this is a GameCube-style controller and not an N64 one. However, it has a layout more akin to the N64 controller, so it will be easier to use while playing your favorite N64 games. It comes in this red Mario theme or a black and gold Zelda one, and it works wirelessly on Nintendo Switch. $50 at Amazon C Button Joystick : YCCTEAM Joy Con Controller GameCube style With its D-Pad and dedicated C-button joystick, this knockoff controller is more in line with an N64 controller than the normal Joy-Cons. They also include motion controls, rumble, and can be charged using a USB to USB-C cable. $36 at Amazon Time to adapt : Mayflash N64 Controller Adapter Already have an original N64 controller lying around? This adapter lets you connect up to two N64 controllers to your Switch. Just plug the USB side into your Switch Dock, plug the N64 cables into the adapter, and you're good to go. $24 at Amazon Adapter needed : Retro Fighters Brawler64 This sweet N64 controller works explicitly with the original console, but you can get it to work with the Nintendo Switch if you purchase an adapter. It has a great wireless design and feels good in your hands while still giving you all the buttons you need. It comes in blue, green, red, or classic gray. $46 at Amazon

The affordable knock off alternative

With its constantly low stock and expensive price, many fans aren't sure if the official N64 controller for Switch is worth it, even if it allows them to play classic games the way they were meant to be played. Fortunately, there are a few third-party options on the market that work with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as well.

I highly recommend getting the Retro-Bit Tribute 64. It's a wireless controller that works with the original N64 console, but it also comes with adapters that allow it to work on the Nintendo Switch. It has all the buttons you need to play your favorite N64 games, but the layout is more manageable and feels good in your hands.

If you already have an N64 controller lying around, I suggest grabbing the Mayflash N64 Controller Adapter. You and a friend can play through your favorite N64 games with the controller they were made for.