Best Tools for Tech Dads on Father's Day iMore 2020

A robust set of tools is essential for every household, and for the tech-obsessed, that's generally doubly true. Of course, that can make it a little easier to narrow down on the perfect Father's Day gift. Whether your dad needs tools to help repair his phone or computer or want help with your next project, here are some of the best tools to get him for Father's Day.

Our recommendations

Everyone who ever works on electronics in any capacity, whether they're building a computer or repairing an iPhone on their own, needs a solid toolkit to start with. That's why the iFixit Pro Toolkit is my top pick here. It's got all of the drivers that you could need, as well as essential parts for everything from taking apart an iPhone to installing new RAM in a Mac mini.

You should also check out iFixit's Magnetic Project Mat. Keeping track of small screws and other parts during a project, especially something time consuming like building a computer, can be one of the consistent pain points of the entire experience. Not only does the mat magnetically manage your small parts, but you can also label those parts with the included wipe-away marker.

If home improvement's more your thing, you can't go wrong with a solid tape measure, and the General Tools 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure should do the trick for most people. While the 16-foot range on the tape measure is pretty standard, the 50-foot range on the built-in laser measure should help you manage any home improvement project.