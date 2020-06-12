Best Tools for Tech Dads on Father's Day iMore 2020
A robust set of tools is essential for every household, and for the tech-obsessed, that's generally doubly true. Of course, that can make it a little easier to narrow down on the perfect Father's Day gift. Whether your dad needs tools to help repair his phone or computer or want help with your next project, here are some of the best tools to get him for Father's Day.
- All-in-one kit: iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit
- Everything in its place: iFixit Magnetic Project Mat
- Point of light: Hatori Small Mini LED Flashlight
- Keep it level: Digi-Pas Digital Torpedo Level
- Go the distance: General Tools 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure
- Carry it all: Custom Leathercraft L255 Tech Gear backpack
All-in-one kit: iFixit Pro Tech ToolkitStaff Favorite
Anyone looking to perform repairs on their devices for themselves, put together a computer, or perform other tasks requiring small screws should have this kit from iFixit. It has 64 driver heads, spudgers, tweezers, and more to take on your most delicate or hard-to-reach projects.
Everything in its place: iFixit Magnetic Project Mat
A perfect companion to the toolkit, you can use this magnetic project mat to keep track of parts as you work. Cluster different types of screws together, and because the mat is a wipeable board, label each part with the included marker, then wipe the labels away when you're done.
Point of light: Hatori Small Mini LED Flashlight
I can't stress the importance of a small, nimble flashlight to almost any project, especially projects like repairing or upgrading your computer. This mini LED flashlight from Hatori is bright, small, and easy to carry with you wherever you go.
Keep it level: Digi-Pas Digital Torpedo Level
A level is an essential tool for many home improvement projects, and this one from Digi-Pas can help you make sure that everything sits at the correct angle. It features a bright LED screen that shows degrees, inches/feet, millimeters/meters slope percentage, and more. It has a magnetized base to attach to metal surfaces easily.
Go the distance: General Tools 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure
Measure twice, cut once, the saying goes, and with this tape measure, you can take both of those measurements at the same time. It has a built-in laser measure, on top of the physical tape measure. The tape is 16 feet, while the laser can measure up to 50 feet.
Carry it all: Custom Leathercraft L255 Tech Gear backpack
So you've got all of this gear, but now you need to carry it. Custom Leathercraft's Back Pack has room for all of your essential tools, including everything on this list and more besides. It has 53 pockets, and space for larger tools like drills, different meters for taking readings, and more.
Our recommendations
Everyone who ever works on electronics in any capacity, whether they're building a computer or repairing an iPhone on their own, needs a solid toolkit to start with. That's why the iFixit Pro Toolkit is my top pick here. It's got all of the drivers that you could need, as well as essential parts for everything from taking apart an iPhone to installing new RAM in a Mac mini.
You should also check out iFixit's Magnetic Project Mat. Keeping track of small screws and other parts during a project, especially something time consuming like building a computer, can be one of the consistent pain points of the entire experience. Not only does the mat magnetically manage your small parts, but you can also label those parts with the included wipe-away marker.
If home improvement's more your thing, you can't go wrong with a solid tape measure, and the General Tools 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure should do the trick for most people. While the 16-foot range on the tape measure is pretty standard, the 50-foot range on the built-in laser measure should help you manage any home improvement project.
