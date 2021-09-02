Nintendo loves keeping its players fit in both body and mind, with games like Ring Fit Adventure and Big Brain Academy. Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that a new entry in the Big Brain Academy series will be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch this year.

#BigBrainAcademy: Brain vs. Brain is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 12/03! Flex your brainpower or engage in a battle of brains with your family and friends! 🧠 pic.twitter.com/lVavwzxbzd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 2, 2021

Keeping the classic hand-drawn art style we know and love, Big Brain Academy: Bran vs. Brain tasks players with solving problems through mini-games to see just how beefy their brains are. This time around, the newest entry in the series will feature two-player battles using the game's touchscreen, which is sure to crank up the heat.

Multiple players will be able to participate in mini-games in docked mode, with each player being able to select their own difficulty, so the challenges always stay fair to all who play. Players can battle ghost data from local users as well as online against players around the world, which will require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate.

Do you think you'll be able to withstand the brain strain when this game arrives on December 3? Let us know in the comments below!