What you need to know
- Big Brain Academy is a game series that tasks players with solving problems to determine their brain power.
- A new game is coming to Nintendo Switch, with local and online functionality.
- The game will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021.
Nintendo loves keeping its players fit in both body and mind, with games like Ring Fit Adventure and Big Brain Academy. Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that a new entry in the Big Brain Academy series will be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch this year.
Keeping the classic hand-drawn art style we know and love, Big Brain Academy: Bran vs. Brain tasks players with solving problems through mini-games to see just how beefy their brains are. This time around, the newest entry in the series will feature two-player battles using the game's touchscreen, which is sure to crank up the heat.
Multiple players will be able to participate in mini-games in docked mode, with each player being able to select their own difficulty, so the challenges always stay fair to all who play. Players can battle ghost data from local users as well as online against players around the world, which will require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate.
Do you think you'll be able to withstand the brain strain when this game arrives on December 3? Let us know in the comments below!
Flexin'
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Take your brain straight to the gym
In Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, you and your friends can compete to see who wields the most brain power. With both local and online minigames, there's loads of fun to be had, all while keeping your noodle in shape!
Apple slips to fourth in Q2 smartphone shipments, says Trendforce
A new Trendforce report states that Apple took a 13.7% market share of the smartphone market in Q2 of 2021, falling from second place to fourth place as a result.
Apple asks people to allow personalized ads when opening iOS 15 App Store
Apple has begun to ask iOS 15 users for their permission to show personalized ads, with the App Store and Apple News listed as apps that will benefit if they say yes.
Twitter's new Safety Mode aims to block unwanted replies early
Twitter has announced Safety Mode, a new feature that will automatically black people who it thinks are being abusive in replies to tweets.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in September 2021!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in September. Highlights include Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and Eastward.