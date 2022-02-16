Until the release of the Nintendo Switch, all of Nintendo's online services were free of charge, compared to Microsoft and Sony, which charged a fee for the use of their online servers. For the first year of the Nintendo Switch's life, online services were still offered for free, although it was announced that paid online was eventually coming. While this was disappointing initially, the content being promised by Nintendo seemed intriguing, and people were hopeful. So is the Nintendo Switch Online service still worth it? Short answer: yes. Longer answer: it's worth it for the cloud saves alone. If you really enjoy playing online with friends, it's also a given, even if the quality of the online multiplayer connections can be a bit shoddy from time to time. The other bonuses offered, like the ability to try specific games for free, the exclusive games like Tetris 99, and discounts through the coupons, add a nice flair to a service that's pretty solid for its price point.

Nintendo Switch Online: Features Nintendo Switch Online is a huge service with many facets, and because of this, reviewing the service as a whole would definitely be unfair. Therefore, we'll look at each of the features provided and the best and worst aspects of each. Cloud Saves

On previous Nintendo systems, save data was often stored on the game cartridge, game disk, or memory card. Since Nintendo started offering digital games that can be downloaded, save data was stored on the internal memory or SD card. However, with the advent of the Nintendo Switch, save data is saved on the system's internal memory, regardless of whether you play with a game cartridge or a digital game. This means that the system's damage or loss would result in the complete loss of save data. For people with hundreds of hours in games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, being able to upload to and restore save data from the cloud was a reassuring feature.

However, the feature had its limits. Some of the most popular games on the Switch were exempt from cloud saves, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Splatoon 2. Nintendo's reason for these omissions was to prevent cheating, much to the disappointment of fans. But the cheating ended up occurring anyway, mostly from players protesting the absence of game save security. Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons was eventually given a solution to the issue with the Island Backup Tool, the others were not. Sword and Shield and Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! players could put their most valuable Pokémon in Pokémon HOME, but would still have to fear losing their entire playthrough and their current party members.

As someone who has had to acquire a new Switch without being able to access the old one, it was super disheartening to give up 200 hours of Splatoon and a hundred more in Sword and Shield. Thankfully, most of my Pokémon were in HOME, and I was able to contact Nintendo to restore my island, but I really think they should have allowed players to at least have the option to save their data on the cartridges. Pros Lets you back up your save data

Allows you to use multiple Switches by keeping saves in the cloud

Lets you recover your saves if your system gets lost or damaged

One save per profile is allowed Cons Popular games like Pokémon, Splatoon, and FIFA do not support this feature

There is no option to keep or move save data to an SD card or game cartridge

Hardware failures may result in the loss of saves forever Online Play

The Nintendo Switch is the first Nintendo console where online play is locked behind a paywall. Without a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, players can still engage in local multiplayer with friends and family in the same room. Free-to-play games, such as Fortnite and Warframe do not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play.

While most games that feature online multiplayer often have a local multiplayer function that is just as good, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, games like Splatoon 2 heavily rely on online multiplayer for the full experience. Those who are looking to get a Nintendo Switch Online subscription exclusively for the online component should probably consider whether they will really be experiencing most of the multiplayer gameplay online. For a system that heavily advertises online play to consumers, the lack of built-in voice chat is also disappointing. Voice chat has been a staple feature on other platforms ever since online play was in its infancy. That there is no comfortable way to use a headset to chat with friends while playing is quite frustrating. Pros Play with friends online in a time when local multiplayer may not be possible Cons Some games rely heavily on online play for the best experience

Nintendo's servers can be unreliable, especially around the holidays or a game's launch

Lack of built-in voice chat Nintendo Switch Online Mobile App

One of Nintendo Switch Online's least beloved features is the requirement to use an external service for voice chat. While most people use Discord or other services, Nintendo Switch Online members can use the official Nintendo Switch Online app for voice chat. The app offers some exclusive services for certain games, like SplatNet in Splatoon 2, NookLink for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These applets allow users to shop for items, upload videos, and scan QR codes or message friends.

While this would have been nice to have in addition to native system-based voice chat, it's underwhelming on its own. Unfortunately, it's one of the most disappointing aspects of the online experience, and voice chat is not available to all games that offer online multiplayer support the app. I personally resort to other alternative channels to contact my friends since you must set up an entirely new room to chat on the app if your connection drops — which isn't exactly an uncommon occurrence — or if you accidentally quit the game. Pros View game stats, buy gear, send messages, and upload videos in Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing, and Smash Bros.

Both gamers and backseat gamers can participate in voice chat Cons The requirement of an external device for voice chat is cumbersome

Rooms disappear if the connection drops or you accidentally quit the game

No way to listen to the game audio through headphones if you use a headset for voice chat

Not all games are compatible with the app

Only a few games have special app-specific applets Exclusive Games

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online are granted exclusive access to some NES and SNES titles. The Switch's answer to Virtual Console is a catalog of NES and SNES titles with online multiplayer, save states, and titles that may have only been exclusive to one region previously. The idea is fine, but I would much rather see an expansion of the library, including GameBoy Advance and Nintendo GameCube games, which have previously not been available outside of special situations. With NES and SNES games being widely available since the GameBoy Advance and Wii, and the NES and SNES classic systems releasing not too long before the Nintendo Switch's release, I must say that I am experiencing a bit of 8-bit and 16-bit game fatigue.

Subscribers can also play games like Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99, where they can team up against several other players online with a Battle Royale-style gameplay. Unfortunately, Super Mario Bros. 35, a similar Battle Royale game released as part of the Super Mario 35th Anniversary celebration, became unavailable after Mario's death on March 31, 2021, but Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99 will still be available to all subscribers for the foreseeable future. Pros NES and SNES save data can be saved to the cloud

New and exclusive retro games are added to the service

Online games like Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99 are unique experiences Cons New retro additions seldomly happen

No GBC, GBA, or GCN games are available

Games like Super Mario Bros. 35 got canceled after a short time Bonus Items in Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers also get access to bonuses for select games. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can access a special rug and a Nintendo Switch Lite furniture item. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players can redeem a Spirit Set with one randomly selected Legend- and Ace-class spirit. In Super Kirby Clash, subscribers can redeem 100 Gem Apples, the game's currency. These quirks are cool, but definitely aren't the highlight of the service's features. Pros The items do not give players a significant advantage over other players

In Animal Crossing, multiples can be bought and gifted to friends Cons New items not regularly added to the pool of member exclusives Game trials

One of the best features, alongside the obvious online play and cloud saves, is the ability to try games for free. From time to time, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download the full version of a specific game and play as much as they want for an entire week. Following the trial, that game is usually on sale in the eShop for those who participated. Some featured games were Mario Tennis Aces and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. This feature is a great way for players to try out some of the system's most popular games if they're unsure about buying. I personally have had a great experience with the service and ended up buying Dead Cells at a great price because of it. Pros Allows players to try games they've been on the fence about

Gives players access to the full game for one week

Players can buy the game for a reduced price after they've tried it Cons Not all regions get the same games for trial

The most popular games are usually not offered Nintendo Switch Online Coupons

If you have a European account, you can purchase a coupon for €99 or £84, which allows you to buy two eligible games at a discounted price. This means that you save around €20 or £16 if you buy two full-price first-party titles. The offer was previously available to subscribers in the United States and Canada but was discontinued. Given that first-party Nintendo titles seldom receive a substantial discount, it's a shame that this great deal isn't available to subscribers everywhere. Pros Allows for players to save a significant amount on games that don't often go on sale

Is usually covered by almost all first-and second-party games Cons Not available in the U.S. or Canada

Expire if not used within a year Special Offers

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can get exclusive access to certain physical goods and priority access to items in the Nintendo Online Store. Special wireless NES and SNES controllers are available in Nintendo's online storefronts to any account that is also a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. The NES controllers slide onto the system like a Joy-Con, and both the NES and SNES controllers make playing retro games via the online service a treat. Pros Offer a unique way to play retro games on Switch

Great quality official wireless NES and SNES controllers Cons Pricey Nintendo Switch Online: Expansion Pack