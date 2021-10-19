You don't have to pay a lot for a new Apple Watch band, especially when they're on sale. And when is the best time to find discounted Watch bands? Well, Black Friday, of course. Whether you're looking for a new workout band that's sweat- and water-resitant, a lux leather band, or a shiny steel option that's sure to draw some stares, it's the perfect time of year to find your new fav band, while saving a few bucks in the process. These are the very best Black Friday Apple Watch band deals we've found so far.

However, not all Apple Watch bands are created equally. Some of the discounted options here are featured in our best Apple Watch bands roundup, so you know you're getting a band you can rely on. And if you don't find something you like here, you can always check out these Apple Watch bands that all cost less than $20.