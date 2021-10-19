Apple Watch BandsSource: Rene Ritchie/iMore

You don't have to pay a lot for a new Apple Watch band, especially when they're on sale. And when is the best time to find discounted Watch bands? Well, Black Friday, of course. Whether you're looking for a new workout band that's sweat- and water-resitant, a lux leather band, or a shiny steel option that's sure to draw some stares, it's the perfect time of year to find your new fav band, while saving a few bucks in the process. These are the very best Black Friday Apple Watch band deals we've found so far.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

However, not all Apple Watch bands are created equally. Some of the discounted options here are featured in our best Apple Watch bands roundup, so you know you're getting a band you can rely on. And if you don't find something you like here, you can always check out these Apple Watch bands that all cost less than $20.