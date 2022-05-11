Tethered Apple Watch GPS Free bird Apple Watch GPS + Cellular The Apple Watch GPS (Wi-Fi only) model is less expensive and the lightest of all models in the line. You also get a longer battery life because it doesn't have a cellular chip. From $279 at Apple Pros Less expensive

Lightest weight of all models

Slightly longer battery life

Multiple color choices Cons Must keep iPhone nearby for some tasks

Only comes in aluminum

Does not support Family Setup The GPS + Cellular model allows Apple Music and the Podcasts app streaming, no matter your location. It's available on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. From $329 at Apple Pros Apple Music streaming support

Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Titanium models

Leave your iPhone at home

Works with Family Setup Cons More expensive model

Monthly fee

The GPS-only and the GPS + Cellular versions of the Apple Watch can make and receive calls, send and receive texts, get notifications, let you listen to music directly, and perform actions for various supported third-party apps. The big difference is that the Cellular model allows you to continually use your Apple Watch, even if your iPhone is nowhere near you. And, if you plan on buying or handing down an Apple Watch to somebody that doesn't own an iPhone, Family Setup only works with the cellular model.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: An at-a-glance breakdown

You wouldn't be able to tell the difference between the Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS from a single glance. There is a red ring around the Digital Crown on the Cellular model, but they're otherwise identical-looking on the outside. It's what's inside that makes all the difference.

The table below is primarily based on the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7.

GPS GPS + Cellular Battery life (total) Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Battery talk N/A Up to 1.5 hours Audio playback Up to 11 hours playback from Apple Watch storage Up to 11 hours playback from Apple Watch storage

Up to 8 hours streaming playlist with LTE Workout battery life Up to 11 hours indoor workout

Up to 7 hours outdoor workout with GPS Up to 11 hours indoor workout

Up to 6 hours outdoor workout with GPS + Cellular Family Setup battery life N/A Up to 14 hours Charge times About 45 minutes to 80% (Series 7)

About 75 minutes to 100% (Series 7)

About 1.5 hours to 80% (SE)

About 2.5 hours to 100% (SE) About 45 minutes to 80% (Series 7)

About 75 minutes to 100% (Series 7)

About 1.5 hours to 80% (SE)

About 2.5 hours to 100% (SE) Monthly cost $0 From $10 per month, depending on the carrier

Apple Watch Series 3

As of September 2020, Apple no longer sells the GPS + Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3. Therefore, we no longer include its specifications in this comparison guide. The Apple Watch Series 3 was first introduced in September 2017, and though it supports watchOS 8 and later, we no longer recommend it as a new purchase. If money is a concern, go with the Apple Watch SE instead.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Band options

Apple Watch has a lot of different case material options and band styles. However, if you want an aluminum Apple Watch with a Milanese loop, you will need to buy the band separately on top of your Apple Watch purchase. In addition to Apple's official bands, there are several third-party options we think are some of the best bands for Apple Watch and could help you get the look you want while saving some money.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Carrier restrictions

The GPS + Cellular Apple Watch models come with LTE connectivity, allowing you to piggyback off your current carrier plan (for an additional monthly fee, usually around $10) and get internet and phone connectivity even when your iPhone is far away. To ensure you get a great deal, check out the best cell plans for Apple Watch.

An Apple Watch with LTE coverage lets you do anything solo on the Apple Watch that you can do when tied to your iPhone's data. That includes placing calls, receiving messages, using Siri, navigating via the Maps app, playing with third-party apps, and just about anything else.

You can't sign up for a separate Apple Watch cellular plan from your iPhone. If you're on AT&T, your Apple Watch has to be on the plan, too. You'll have a separately assigned number for your Apple Watch, but it's not your usable phone number. It's just the account assignment number.

Note: If you buy a pay-as-you-go SIM card for international travel, consider leaving your Apple Watch at home because it will incur international charges if you use it while abroad (there's no SIM card in the Apple Watch).

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Apple Music and Podcasts streaming support

If you're connected to Wi-Fi or cellular, you can stream Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and audiobooks, even when you're away from your iPhone.

You can also sync music, podcasts, or audiobooks from your iPhone to your Watch. Then, you can play the content on your Watch without your iPhone nearby, even if your Watch is not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Family Setup

If you plan to buy or hand down an Apple Watch to somebody who doesn't own an iPhone, you don't have to invest in both devices. Instead, you can use Family Setup to initially set up the Apple Watch, and then they can use it untethered. The Apple Watch Cellular + GPS is the only Apple Watch model that supports Family Setup, an essential factor to consider when purchasing. You may not need Cellular right now, but you may want to pass along your old Apple Watch to a friend or family someday.

Family Setup works with the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular and Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Case and screen material

You can only get a GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch 3 in aluminum. The Cellular version is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium on the Apple Watch Series 7 and aluminum only on the Apple Watch SE.

The aluminum versions are limited to the Ion-X glass display, while the Sapphire Crystal display is only on the stainless steel and titanium cases. The Ion-X glass is softer and can withstand more impact than Sapphire Crystal but is more prone to scratches. On the other hand, Sapphire Crystal won't be as susceptible to scratching, but it would be easier to crack if you drop the Watch.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Battery Life

Does the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch have worse battery life than the GPS-only Apple Watch? The answer is yes, but only while using GPS + Cellular. Apple's own battery tests peg all of the current Apple Watches at a 18-hour average between charges. You can click on the link above for more specifics, but as with all tech devices, battery life comes down to how much cellular or GPS you use, whether you place phone calls or listen to music, and anything else you might use your watch for.

While Apple doesn't note which Watch configuration is used for these tests, it did peg the Cellular Watch at 18 hours with 4 hours of LTE and 14 hours of iPhone connectivity — about what the average person might use in a given day.

Specific battery tests, however, are far less forgiving. Here's how the Series 7 fared in Apple's single-task tests:

Talk: 1.5 hour w/ Cellular

1.5 hour w/ Cellular Audio: Up to 11 hours playback from Apple Watch storage, up to 8 hours streaming playlist with LTE

Up to 11 hours playback from Apple Watch storage, up to 8 hours streaming playlist with LTE Workout: 11 hours indoor workout, 7 hours outdoor workout with GPS, 6 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE

The Apple Watch SE has a remarkably good battery life despite being low-cost. That's probably because the Apple Watch SE is supposedly an Apple Watch Series 5 without the ECG monitor.

Talk: 1.5 hours with cellular

1.5 hours with cellular Audio: 10 hours from onboard storage, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE

10 hours from onboard storage, 7 hours streaming playlist with LTE Workout: 10 hours indoor workout, 6 hours outdoor workout with GPS, 5 hours outdoor workout with GPS and LTE

While the GPS-only Apple Watch has better battery performance against the GPS + Cellular model when using LTE, neither performs well for long-distance runners.

Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: Price

The final metric that separates these two devices is the price: The GPS-only Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for a 40mm aluminum case, while the GPS + Cellular SE starts at $329.

The GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for a 41mm aluminum case, and the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 with the same case starts at $499. If you want cellular service, the nicer case material, more storage, Family Setup support, and Apple Music, that price might well be worth it.

Untethered Apple Watch GPS + Cellular If the thought of going for a walk or jog without having to take your iPhone with you is crucial, you're going to love the freedom that comes with the cellular version of the Apple Watch. And if you plan on using Family Setup, even someday in the future, this is the Watch you want. From $329 at Apple

From $329 at Amazon

Cheaper Apple Watch GPS Not everyone needs to use their Apple Watch without their iPhone. If you never leave home without your iPhone, and you like it that way, or if you don't plan to use Family Setup in the future, don't waste the extra $50-$100 on the cellular model. From $279 at Apple

From $279 at Amazon