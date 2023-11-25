Don't panic! These Black Friday deals are still live with massive discounts

Worried that you've missed out on some great Black Friday deals? No need to be. Even though the event has officially wrapped up for another year, a bunch of discounts on Apple products are still live, ready to be taken advantage of.

As Cyber Monday ramps up on November 27, plenty of deals on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and Apple accessories are still available. For instance, you can still save $100 on an iPad mini, which is a fantastic bargain on one Apple's best tablets.

The two days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always an interesting time — there's a sense of being in limbo, where some may think that new deals may arrive after the weekend. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

That's why we've listed a bunch of deals below that are still live, still discounted, and could still benefit you in a bunch of different ways.

Best Apple Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Black Friday deals still live

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it. Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $849 at B&H Photo

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)| $2699 $1829 at B&H Photo If you don't need the latest chip, the M1 Pro versions of the MacBook Pro are still monstrously powerful and available at greater discounts than ever before. You can bag a saving of $650 on this 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM model, with a nice big 16-inch display to enjoy. Price check: $1749 at Amazon | $1979 at Best Buy (refurbished)

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon The iPad mini is a solid little tablet, and while it’s getting a little older now you’ll still find it an excellent portable companion. At $100 off, it's at a great price already. So if you've been waiting to buy one, now's the time. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $399 at Target

iPad 10th gen | $449 $349 at Amazon This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup and has one of its lowest prices yet for Cyber Monday. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly. At $100 off in Gray, this is its biggest discount so far. Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $349 at Target

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by an Apple silicon chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 $1039 at Best Buy The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. For the 128GB model, you get $60 off at Best Buy. You could buy the 11-inch model, but you’re getting that enormous 12.9-inch, 120Hz ProMotion display here to make for a more laptop-like experience. Price check: $1299 at Amazon | $1199 at Target

iPhone 15 Pro | Save up to $999 with trade-in at Verizon Just as with the non-pro version, you can save the big bucks if you grab an iPhone with trade-in at Verizon. The iPhone 15 Pro is the newest iPhone on the block, so any saving is welcome, especially if it drops the price this much. Like the regular 15, this also comes with a free Apple TV 4K and six months of a free Apple One subscription.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $830 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money.

iPhone SE | $379 Now $149 at Walmart The iPhone SE is just $149 at Walmart when you buy it locked to Walmart's Family Mobile plan, a saving of $230 on Apple's cheapest smartphone, perfect for those on a budget.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (Cellular +GPS) | $299 $239 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen GPS + Cellular is currently at its best-ever price of $239. That's a fantastic new low-price on a great budget Apple Watch if you need the cellular option. If you don't you can save more money by opting for the GPS model. Price check: $239 at Best Buy | $239 at Target

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $739 at Amazon I’m surprised to see any discount on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable. This is the lowest price for the Ultra, and well worth taking advantage of. Price check: $239 at Best Buy | $799 at Target

Best Apple Accessories

HomePod 2 | $299 $279 at B&H Photo This is a fantastic smart speaker, so this deal is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a HomePod 2 in Black or White. This deal might not stick around for long though, so if you've been thinking about getting one — now's the time.

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $199 $119 at Amazon If you've been wanting to do some 'real work' on an iPad Pro, Apple's Keyboard Folio at $80 is a great way to do that. Offering two different angles for the third-gen iPad Pro and above, it's great at protecting that huge display as well for when it needs to go into a backpack.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air | $299 $259 at Amazon This is the next step from the keyboard folio that Apple offers. With a $40 off, you get a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge or plug in an accessory, and an adjustable angle to ensure you can see that display properly.

Apple Pencil 1st gen | $99 $73 at Amazon The Apple Pencil is a great addition to an iPad, and you can currently save a little when you pick one up at Amazon. We had hoped for a better discount, but $20 is better than nothing. Price check: $79 at Best Buy | $79 at Target

Apple Magic Mouse | $79 $67 at Amazon The Magic Mouse has a weird charging port on the bottom, but it's still a lovely glass slab to use to swipe around your Mac. This deal might not seem like much at $12 off, but it's still a decent saving on what is an expensive Mac accessory. Price check: $68 at Best Buy | $79 at Target

Apple Magic Keyboard | $149 $119 at Amazon This is the keyboard with the TouchID sensor, which lets you log into your Mac with a fingerprint. That's a decent saving as well, giving you $30 off full price — although it might go down for Black Friday even more. Price check: $142 at Best Buy | $119 at Target

Best UK Apple deals

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular) | £402.99 £279.99 at Box Though it's getting a little older, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a very nice watch — it helps that you can get £123 off from Box right now. You could hold out for a newer watch but you won't be disappointed with how impressive the Series 7 still is. Price check: N/A at John Lewis | N/A at Very

MacBook Air 13-inch | £1059 £1029 at Amazon This isn't the biggest saving we've ever seen on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in the UK, so we're hoping for a new lowest price over Black Friday itself. Take a look at all the colors, as some of them are cheaper than others. Price check: £1049 at John Lewis | £1029 at Very

AirPods 3rd generation | £179 £159 at Amazon It's £20 off, but this is still a good saving on the mid-range AirPods. This deal will likely get better over Cyber Monday as well soon, so do keep an eye out.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | £229 £199 at Amazon The newest AirPods Pro with USB-C is at its lowest-ever price with £30 off. If you're like me, now could be the time to look into a pair of these to take advantage of all the features these offer — not just because of that new USB-C port in the charging case.