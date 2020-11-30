While Black Friday is a great chance to save on your next big tech or home purchase, it's also a superb time of year to snag a VPN deal. Despite Black Friday itself not being until tomorrow, ProtonVPN has already kicked off a huge sale where you can save as much as 50%.

Limited-time offer ProtonVPN Plus Get ProtonVPN Plus and ProtonMail Plus at 50% off their normal monthly prices with this Black Friday bundle deal. Alternatively, save 33% on ProtonVPN Plus alone to remove the device and server restrictions of the free plan and unlock more features. Up to 50% off See at ProtonVPN

We've previously recommended the free VPN plan that ProtonVPN offers, and that recommendation still stands, but ProtonVPN Plus removes the restrictions imposed on the free version.

Today's deal scores you two years of ProtonVPN and ProtonMail at 50% off which is a total saving of $180 and drops the equivalent monthly cost to just $7.50. If you don't want to commit to two years, you can go with the 1-year option and still save 45%. With either option, you'll also get early access to the ProtonDrive end-to-end encrypted cloud storage beta. One year of ProtonVPN only is also on sale at 33% off.

ProtonVPN allows you to browse privately and securely with has no data or speed limits. It also doesn't show you ads, doesn't log your data, and is protected by Swiss privacy laws.

By going for a Plus plan you'll get access to all the various servers that ProtonVPN has, the highest speed connections available, plus P2P. Other options like secure streaming, Tor Servers, the ability to connect 5 devices at once, and more, are also enabled.

As you'll see from the timer on the ProtonVPN site, this deal is only available for a limited time so it's well worth signing up during the deal period to cut your subscription by up to 50%.