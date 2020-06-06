The news this week has rightfully been dominated by George Floyd, protests in the U.S., and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. It's no surprise then that much of our Apple news this week comes through this lens, as Apple took to making statements, suspending Apple Music for a day and more, all in support of the cause. In between, we heard about a big potential change in the next iPad, a new stock record, and more. Here's all the Apple news you should have read this week. Apple closes retail stores... again

Unfortunately, protests about George Floyd and police brutality in the U.S. have been marred by rioting, violence, and looting. Following attacks on several Apple stores, Apple decided to close some stores, in particular ones damaged by looters. Riots, looting push Apple and others to shut down retail stores ... again "We must do more"

Tim Cook sent a memo to all Apple employees, describing the killing of George Floyd as senseless, and saying that Apple must do more. Tim Cook says "we must do more" in memo to employees about George Floyd Black Out Tuesday

Apple changed the programming of Apple Music in solidarity with 'Black Out Tuesday', playing a curated playlist of music by black artists. Apple Music observing 'Black Out Tuesday' to support #BlackLivesMatter Apple News+ Audio

A new audio feature for Apple News+ stories has been spotted in the latest iOS 13 beta. Apple News+ Audio feature leaked in iOS 13.5.5 beta USB-C iPad Air

A new report suggests the new iPad Air might feature USB-C. New report claims the next iPad Air will switch to USB-C just like iPad Pro A new record