What is Bravely Default II?

Bravely Default II is a roleplaying game and the third game in the Bravely series. While it has 2 in the title, it's actually not a direct sequel to Bravely Default or its sequel Bravely Second. Confusing — I know. It was announced at The Game Awards 2019 and was originally slated for a 2020 release, but was delayed to 2021. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While we don't know much about the story yet, we do know that it takes place on Excillant, a continent divided by five different kingdoms, and follows four adventurers: A sailor named Seth, a princess named Gloria, a scholar named Elvis, and a mercenary named Adelle. In their way stand a group of powerful Asterisks bearers, each possessing a powerful job type. Like Octopath Traveler before it, the developers wanted to incorporate player feedback during development, so they released a free demo of the game on the eShop on March 26, 2020. Using player feedback they received from that demo, they adjusted the game further and released an updated demo on December 16th, 2020. What kind of RPG can I expect?

Bravely Default 2 is a turn-based RPG and is fairly old-school in its design. Players traverse the overworld from an overhead view, exploring the terrain and engaging in battles with monsters at will. Exploring cities is similar as well, giving them a diorama feel. The dialogue is also fully voiced in English. Bravely Default and Bravely Second featured an extensive Job system, and Bravely Default II seems like it will follow suit. The demo showcases some of the jobs available: Freelancer, Vanguard, Black Mage, White Mage, and Monk. After you defeating two of the Asterisks in the Final Demo, you'll be able to access the Bard and Beastmaster Job. Two unique options in Bravely Default II's battle system is the Brave and Default system. While in battle, you can spend Brave Points and string together up to four actions in a single turn. However, using Brave Points will leave you vulnerable for a number of turns equal to the Brave Points spent. You can also use the Default command to store Brave Points to build a combo. Will I have to play the previous games to understand the story?

Despite the name, Bravely Default II is not a direct sequel to Bravely Default or Bravely Second. It will take place in a whole new world with brand new characters. What does the Final Demo cover?

The demo takes place during the first half of Chapter One, starting right after the prologue. There are two dungeons, and three Asterisks bearers make an appearance. The demo has a time limit and can only be played for five hours. Do I get any bonuses for playing the Final Demo?

You won't be able to transfer your save data over like you could in Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, but playing the demo before the game's release will net you 100 Platinum Coins on your Nintendo Account. What kind of feedback was incorporated into the Final Demo?

The new Final Demo incorporates much of the feedback received after the release of the first demo in March. This includes changes to difficulty, the addition of turn gauges, the ability to skip battle intro scenes, and button reassignments. A video detailing these changes and more were released on Nintendo's YouTube channel. How much will it cost?

Bravely Default II will cost $60. There are no pre-order bonuses and no special edition announced as of this writing. When will it release?