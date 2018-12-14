It's time to put your TVs speakers to rest and upgrade the audio for your next family movie night. Amazon has the Sonos Beam on sale for $349 right now, which is a $50 discount and one of the best we've seen on it. The speaker was released only a few months ago, and hasn't been the center of many sales so far, outside of a few brief encounters with eBay coupons before selling out. Best Buy is offering it for the same price today.

You can listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, the radio, and more, as well as use it for your TV audio. It has Amazon's Alexa built-in, so when combined with something like the new Fire TV hardware, you can control all your media using just your voice. The Beam has received rave reviews, including this one from our friends at Android Central. It's praised for offering room-filling sound from a small package, and being insanely easy to get set up.

If you want some Sonos gear for other rooms of your home as well, the Sonos One is also down to $179 from an average price of closer to $200, and the Sonos Sub is down $100 to $599. The Sonos Playbar is available with a free $50 Amazon Gift Card and wall mount for $699 as well.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.