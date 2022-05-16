Sonos is working on a new, smaller, and presumably cheaper sub that will pair with its speakers including the new Sonos Ray soundbar. A new report has confirmed the product's existence and shared a render of what it will look like.

While Sonos already offers a subwoofer component unimaginatively called the Sub. But at $749, it's a costly beast and nobody would accuse it of being small. Now, Sonos is working on a Sub Mini that will be capable of paring with the Ray Beam, and Arc devices that already make up the Sonos collection. The Verge has been able to confirm the Sub Mini's existence after it was outed by Sonos' own app recently, and the image at the top of this post is a render of what the device will look like.

The Verge can confirm that Sonos is coming closer to releasing a smaller, less costly subwoofer that will be able to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Ray, Beam, and Arc. Rumors about such a device popped up a few months ago after Sonos accidentally spilled some early details in its mobile app. At the time, screenshots revealed the product's name — the Sub Mini — and The Verge is now able to further corroborate this branding. More importantly, for the first time, after seeing an image of the upcoming product, I'm able to share a preview of the Sub Mini's general design. In the earlier leak, Sonos described it as a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer," and The Verge's 3D render matches that. The Sub Mini is Sonos model S37, coming directly after S36, which ended up being the $279 Ray.

However, it's currently unknown exactly how much the Sub mini will cost or what features it will offer. We also don't know when it will go on sale, but it seems likely that it won't be too far away at this point.

Sonos makes some of the best speakers and audio equipment at their price point, although admittedly that price point is towards the high end. The addition of the Sonos Ray is an important one, while a sub to go with it is also likely to be well received once it's actually announced.

