If you noticed that some characters were missing from Twitter previews in iMessage on Friday, good news — it's fixed.

I first began noticing that iMessage was missing the first and last character of Twitter previews on Friday when my wife pointed it out. Since then it seems more and more people noticed the same problem.

Whenever iMessage sends or received a URL it tries to build a preview of what the destination web page looks like. In the case of Twitter, we get a look at the content of the tweet as well as any images that are attached to it. Except on Friday, when always the first and often last characters were missing.