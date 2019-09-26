Switch, Switch Lite, and their games

Nintendo has stated that both the Switch and the Switch Lite will use the same physical game cartridges. As long as a game is playable in handheld mode, it will be compatible with the new handheld console. If you already have Minecraft on your Switch, you will be able to use it on your new Switch Lite as well.

Nintendo has no intention to make exclusive games for either the Switch or Switch Lite. This becomes apparent when you realize you can transfer not just your physical copies but also digital as well. According to the support page, "software purchased for download can be played on either console as long as the console is linked to the same Nintendo account."

What does this mean? Yes, you can play Minecraft on your Switch Lite, and your Switch, and you can seamlessly swap between the two if you'd like! For more detailed information about transferring saved game data Nintendo has a helpful support page on the matter.

Minecraft for Switch & Switch Lite