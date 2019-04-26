Best answer: Sort of. Each of the main Joy-Con colors has a strap color of the same name, but the strap colors are always a little off from the color of the Joy-Con.
- Black Straps: Black Joy-Con Strap (2-pack) ($9 at Amazon)
- Neon Blue Strap: Joy-Con Strap - Neon Blue ($8 at Amazon)
- Neon Red Strap: Joy-Con Strap - Neon Red ($8 at Amazon)
Joy-Con strap color options
Stores sell straps for each of the official neon Joy-Con colors but there aren't any straps specifically made for the Mario Red Joy-Cons. That being said, when a strap is attached to a Joy-Con color of the same name, there's an obvious color difference with the strap plastic having a slightly lighter hue. It looks like this was done intentionally. You'll even find color differences with Limited Edition Pokemon Let's Go Switch bundle Joy-Cons, which come with a pale yellow strap for the Yellow Joy-Con and a dark brown strap for the Tan Joy-Con.
If having slightly different-colored straps bothers you then the best way to deal with this is to mix and match colors that look well together. One of the nicest color combinations we've seen is pink and green. If you're not sure what colors you want Nintendo's interactive 3D Switch model can help you.
Keep in mind that Nintendo sells straps individually so you usually have to order two packages if you want a specific strap color for both Joy-Cons. These multicolored accessories work with either Joy-Con so you don't have to worry about getting the correct side.
Why use Joy-Con Straps?
While you don't have to use a strap to play any Switch games, this Joy-Con accessory does add a safety measure by connecting the controller to your wrist. That way if it accidentally slips from your hand when you're slashing through the air, the Joy-Con won't hit anything or anyone. Even without the strap around your wrist, the extra amount of plastic gives you a better grip when playing multiplayer party games and makes the SR and SL buttons easier to use.
Black straps
Black Joy-Con strap (2-pack)
Black straps go with everything
If you're not sure what color to get, you really can't go wrong with black. Notice that you get two straps in this order for little more than the price of one colored strap. They look good with all of the Joy-Con colors, allow you to reach the SL and SR buttons easier, and give the individual Joy-Cons a heftier feel in your hands.
Neon blue strap
Joy-Con strap - Neon blue
A single blue Joy-Con strap
This neon blue Joy-Con works with all official Joy-Cons. Mix and match it with other controller colors for a unique look. There is only one strap in this box, so you'll need to purchase two if you want one for either Joy-Con.
Neon red strap
Joy-Con strap - Neon red
An individual neon red strap
Mix and match this strap with other Joy-Con colors for a fun look. If you want a red strap for either controller, you 'll need to purchase two of these packages since only one strap is included per order. Simply slide it into the Joy-Con and you'll be able to use the SR and SL buttons easier.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.