Best answer: Sort of. Each of the main Joy-Con colors has a strap color of the same name, but the strap colors are always a little off from the color of the Joy-Con.

Stores sell straps for each of the official neon Joy-Con colors but there aren't any straps specifically made for the Mario Red Joy-Cons . That being said, when a strap is attached to a Joy-Con color of the same name, there's an obvious color difference with the strap plastic having a slightly lighter hue. It looks like this was done intentionally. You'll even find color differences with Limited Edition Pokemon Let's Go Switch bundle Joy-Cons, which come with a pale yellow strap for the Yellow Joy-Con and a dark brown strap for the Tan Joy-Con.

If having slightly different-colored straps bothers you then the best way to deal with this is to mix and match colors that look well together. One of the nicest color combinations we've seen is pink and green. If you're not sure what colors you want Nintendo's interactive 3D Switch model can help you.

Keep in mind that Nintendo sells straps individually so you usually have to order two packages if you want a specific strap color for both Joy-Cons. These multicolored accessories work with either Joy-Con so you don't have to worry about getting the correct side.