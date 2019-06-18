Best Answer: Yes, but not at first. When it first releases, Super Mario Maker 2 online multiplayer will only work via random matchmaking. However, Nintendo has confirmed that an update is coming that will allow you to search for and play with specific friends online.

During the Nintendo Treehouse livestream at E3 Super Mario Maker 2's producer Takashi Tezuka confirmed that a future update would allow players to play with friends online. We're glad to hear this since we previously were told that online play with friends wouldn't be possible .

Mr. Tezuka has confirmed that the ability to play online multiplayer with friends is coming to #SuperMarioMaker2 in a future update. Stay tuned for more information to come. https://t.co/oxGuEcJ8Om pic.twitter.com/1AfK1vEGIe

We currently don't know when this update will release, but we'll keep you posted when we learn more.

What multiplayer options are there?

There are currently four multiplayer options: