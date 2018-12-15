Best answer: Technically yes, if you're very familiar with tech DIY, but you really shouldn't even try. The Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 3 is a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker with a long battery life, so you shouldn't really need to replace the battery unless there's a serious issue. What's more, pulling your speaker apart to make any changes will void your warranty.

Tougher than tough

Like other speakers in Ultimate Ears' Boom line, MegaBoom 3 is built to last. Its design was put through over 25 intense durability tests including drop tests, tumble tests, and pushing the buttons thousands of times. The MegaBoom 3 even boasts an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, meaning you can submerge it in water for up to half an hour and it should still work just fine. That shouldn't happen often, though, as the speaker also floats. To put it simply, it'd be really difficult to damage the MegaBoom 3 enough from normal wear that you'd need to replace the battery inside.

A battery that lasts

Outfitted with a powerful Lithium-Ion battery, MegaBoom 3 can keep your lo-fi chill beats study mix on repeat for up to 20 straight hours on a single charge. Then once the power runs dry, all you have to do is grab your trusty micro USB cable and plug your speaker into a wall socket or other USB-friendly port to juice it back up. Or, if you're not a fan of wires, you can grab Ultimate Ears' wireless Power Up charger.

Bottom line is, since MegaBoom 3 is rechargeable, there's just no need to replace the whole battery.

Warranties are your friend

While MegaBoom 3 is difficult to physically harm, you may find that you start having power issues right out of the box due to a manufacturing error. Even if this happens, don't worry! You still shouldn't have to replace your battery on your own. Each MegaBoom 3 speaker is protected by a 2-year limited hardware warranty, meaning that if your battery is faulty from the get-go, you can get a refund or a replacement speaker by contacting Ultimate Ears or returning it to the retailer who sold it to you.