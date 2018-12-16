Best answer: No. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 has no native support for Google Assistant or any virtual assistant for that matter.

The Megaboom 3 doesn't have built-in Wi-Fi

When it comes to baked-in smart assistants, most speakers with support also have Wi-Fi built-in, allowing them to act as a sort of smart speaker. Yes, many non-smart speakers boast the ability to talk to your virtual assistant through their microphone, but this isn't the case with the Megaboom 3.

You can control the music that is playing on your Megaboom 3 with Google Assistant, but entirely through your phone. The Megaboom 3 has the "Magic Button," but that is merely a shortcut of sorts to get to playlists on Apple Music or Deezer Premium.

Dead-set on Google Assistant?

If Google Assistant is a must-have when it comes to your portable Bluetooth speaker, then there are a few great alternatives to the Megaboom 3, the best of which is the JBL Link 20, which is similarly priced at $200, has a 10-hour battery life, and great sound.

Would you consider Alexa?

The Ultimate Ears Blast and Megablast both have Amazon Alexa built in, so if you're not completely set on Google Assistant, you could pick up one of these speakers and essentially use it like an Amazon Echo device.