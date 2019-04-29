Best answer: Nintendo has yet to confirm anything, but it's possible that the Poké Ball Plus will work with Pokémon Sword and Shield. Blue Sword: Pokémon Sword ($60 pre-order at Amazon)

Red Shield: Pokémon Shield ($60 pre-order at Amazon)

The Poké Ball: Poké Ball Plus ($45 at Amazon)

What is the Poké Ball Plus? The Poké Ball Plus is a Poké Ball-shaped controller that released with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! Using motion controls, the ball takes the place of your Joy-Con allowing you to flick your wrist to capture in-game Pokémon. You can also place one of your in-game Pokémon into the Poké Ball Plus and take it with you. The ball lights up, makes sounds, and vibrates giving the illusion that a Pokémon is inside. How does the Poké Ball Plus differ from a Joy-Con? The Poké Ball Plus only features three distinct controls: a joystick, a button you can press by clicking in the joystick, and a reaction to shaking the ball. The Let's Go! games only required the use of the joystick and one button during the entire game, so they worked with the simple controls of the Poké Ball Plus. It's a far more limited controller than the Joy-Con, which in comparison has 10 buttons and a joystick that clicks in.

Why are we unsure about the Poke Ball Plus working with Sword and Shield? The Pokémon: Let's Go! games were specifically created to help introduce budding smartphone-wielding Pokémon Go! users to the Pokémon RPP video game universe. The ability to use motion control to capture Pokémon was created for the Let's Go! games because it simulated the capturing experience Pokémon Go! users had become familiar with in the app. It isn't clear yet whether motion control will be part of Pokémon Sword and Shield. If it isn't, then the Poké Ball Plus wouldn't be very helpful. While core Pokémon games aren't button mashers, they still use more controls than the Let's Go! Games. So, the limited controls of a Poké Ball Plus might not work very well with Sword and Shield. If the Poké Ball Plus is compatible with Sword and Shield, it might not function the same way it did for the Let's Go! games. It's possible that it would only be used to take a Pokemon with you when you're away from your Switch, or Sword and Shield might give it a new purpose that we haven't seen before. Hopefully, we'll get more information at E3 June. We'll keep you posted when we learn anything more.

Rumors and such If rumors are to be believed, than it seems possible that the Poké Ball Plus will work with Pokémon Sword and Shield. It's unclear whether this is real or if it was simply an April Fools prank, but according to Loot Pots, a few advertisements have been leaked showing the new Pokémon Sword and Shield games bundled with a Poké Ball Plus. The potential leaks supposedly came from WT&T, a French distributor, and Best Buy's weekly ad. We'll keep you posted if we learn anything more.

Blue Sword Pokémon Sword Explore the Galar region in Pokémon Sword Generation 8 is almost here with the upcoming Pokémon Sword game. Capture Pokémon, battle in gyms, and explore a brand new map as you prove that you are the greatest Pokémon trainer of them all. You'll be able to trade Pokémon with other Switch gamers who own their own copies of Pokémon Sword or Shield. $60 pre-order at Amazon

Red Shield Pokémon Shield Catch 'Em All in Pokémon Shield Explore the Galar region as you make your way to each gym and capture every Pokémon you come across. This game features three new starters to choose from and the ability to choose whether your character is a boy or a girl. Trade Pokémon with other Sword and Shield players to fill out your Pokédex. $60 pre-order at Amazon

The Poké Ball Poké Ball Plus A more immersive Pokémon experience The Poké Ball Plus works with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! Use it in place of a Joy-Con to control your character. It also responds to motion controls allowing you to flick the ball at the screen when capturing wild Pokémon. You can also take your favorite Pokémon with you. The ball vibrates when near a Pokémon or Poké Stop when you're playing Pokémon Go! $45 at Amazon