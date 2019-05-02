Best answer: Nintendo has yet to confirm anything, but it's possible gamers will be able to transfer older Pokémon into Pokémon Sword and Shield. We'll have to wait and see.

Pokémon Bank is a Pokémon storage service that was introduced on the Nintendo 3DS. For just $5 a year, you can store and manage up to 3,000 of your captured Pokémon from Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby, and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire. That way players can trade Pokémon from compatible Pokémon games to get their ultimate Pokémon dream team. It is also a great resource for players who want to start their games over without losing rare Pokémon, or for gamers who compete in Pokémon competitions.

Can you transfer Pokémon from a 3DS game to Pokémon Switch games?

Nintendo has yet to officially confirm things, so for now this is up in the air. However, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Nintendo is working to make the Pokémon storage service work with the Switch console. Now you might be thinking, if that's the case how come Pokémon Bank wasn't compatible with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!?

It's possible that Pokémon Bank didn't work with the Pokémon: Let's Go! games because:

These weren't core games. They only allow you to play with monsters from the Gen 1 Kanto region.

Core games like Gen 8's Pokémon Sword and Shield lend themselves more to the use of Pokémon Bank since they recognize every Pokémon in the Pokédex up to this point.