Best answer: Nintendo has yet to confirm anything, but it's possible gamers will be able to transfer older Pokémon into Pokémon Sword and Shield. We'll have to wait and see.
What is Pokémon Bank?
Pokémon Bank is a Pokémon storage service that was introduced on the Nintendo 3DS. For just $5 a year, you can store and manage up to 3,000 of your captured Pokémon from Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby, and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire. That way players can trade Pokémon from compatible Pokémon games to get their ultimate Pokémon dream team. It is also a great resource for players who want to start their games over without losing rare Pokémon, or for gamers who compete in Pokémon competitions.
Can you transfer Pokémon from a 3DS game to Pokémon Switch games?
Nintendo has yet to officially confirm things, so for now this is up in the air. However, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Nintendo is working to make the Pokémon storage service work with the Switch console. Now you might be thinking, if that's the case how come Pokémon Bank wasn't compatible with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!?
It's possible that Pokémon Bank didn't work with the Pokémon: Let's Go! games because:
- These weren't core games.
- They only allow you to play with monsters from the Gen 1 Kanto region.
Core games like Gen 8's Pokémon Sword and Shield lend themselves more to the use of Pokémon Bank since they recognize every Pokémon in the Pokédex up to this point.
According to an interview conducted by GameSpot Pokémon director Junichi Masuda has stated that the company is working on making it possible for Pokémon gamers to transfer Pokémon from older releases to the Nintendo Switch Pokémon games.
"I mean, obviously, people would be very sad if they couldn't use their Pokémon in a future game. So, it does get complicated when you talk about the details and we're still figuring it out, but we do have plans to find ways to let players use their Pokémon in the next game."
Whether Pokémon Bank survives in its current form or if Game Freak creates a new way for gamers to bring previous Pokémon to the new Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch games is unknown. It's also possible that this project could be shelved altogether. We'll just have to wait and see. We'll post updates when we learn anything new.
Blue Sword
Pokémon Sword
Explore the Galar region in Pokémon Sword
Generation 8 is almost here with the upcoming Pokémon Sword game. Capture Pokémon, battle in gyms, and explore a brand new map as you prove that you are the greatest Pokémon trainer of them all. You'll be able to trade Pokémon with other Switch gamers who own their own copies of Pokémon Sword or Shield.
Red Shield
Pokémon Shield
Catch 'Em All in Pokémon Shield
Explore the Galar region as you make your way to each gym and capture every Pokémon you come across. This game features three new starters to choose from and the ability to choose whether your character is a boy or a girl. Trade Pokémon with other Sword and Shield players to fill out your Pokédex.
Pokémon Bank
Pokémon Bank for 3DS
Transfer and store pocket monsters
Pokémon Bank allows you to store and manage up to 3,000 Pokémon from several different Pokémon 3DS games. Create your dream team by transferring your favorite monsters from Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire.
