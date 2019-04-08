Best answer: Yes, the Powerbeats Pro can be used independently from one another. Both the left and the right earbud have the ability to work independently.

Leave one in the case

Just like AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro will let you keep one of the earbuds inside the charging case and use just one of the earbuds to listen to music, podcasts, or any other audio from your iPhone.

With nine hours of battery life per earbud, keeping one in the case would allow you to juggle between the two earbuds and stretch out that battery life to about twice as much. This could be quite handy in a pinch if you find yourself far away from power.

Plus, since the Powerbeats Pro fit so snugly into your ear canal, having only one in at a time will give you the ability to better hear the world around you, and let you carry on a conversation without struggling to hear.

All the same functionality

The best part about only using one earbud if you choose to is that the Powerbeats Pro has all the same features on each earbud. The on-board physical playback controls work on either side and same with the ability to invoke Siri by using the Hey, Siri command. Since both earbuds have a sensor to detect when they are in your ear, the auto pause feature will still function with only one earbud.