The user interface changes in CarPlay are some of the biggest changes not talked much about in iOS 13. CarPlay received the first major overhaul Apple has implemented in years and it makes it much more useful while driving. It now offers support for two displays, ends the annoying phone-to-display syncing, and introduces a new Dashboard that is an all-in-one hub for maps, music and more.

The first two features round out the CarPlay experience, but the last one radically changes it and improves it. It also makes another aspect of the user interface clear: CarPlay is now tailor-made for big displays.

When Apple unveiled CarPlay in 2014, it did so with a wide spectrum of vehicles in mind. At the time, however, most cars came with economical displays that were just big enough to offer a solid touchscreen interface. That's not the case now. As most cars have received major tech improvements, their infotainment displays have drastically grown in size.

CarPlay looks and works fantastic on big displays.

The CarPlay of yesterday worked better on smaller displays with its row of icons and one-app-at-a-time interface. The CarPlay of iOS 13 is ready for the large displays and turns your car into a sleek multi-tasking surrogate for your iPhone.

At least I thought so when Apple announced the CarPlay revamp during WWDC 2019, but I wanted to put it to the test. So once iOS 13 was rolled out, I began using CarPlay on the 6.5-inch square infotainment display of my 2016 Volkswagen GTI. Then I reached out to Mazda to see if they would let me borrow one of their new 2019 Mazda3s because it comes with an ultra-wide 8.8-inch display. This size falls into the sweet spot of displays that the new CarPlay design is aimed at.

I tested both out for about a week and my suspicions were confirmed immediately: CarPlay works much better on bigger displays.