There is a fine line between cute/sparkly and little girly. The Twinkle case is one that I, as a full-grown woman, am proud to carry around. Additionally, those of us that want a super cute case don't necessarily want to sacrifice protective value. Case-Mate's Twinkle Case offers both style and protection.

Cases seriously don't get much cuter than this. The back of the case is absolutely loaded with metallic, iridescent bits of large glitter foil. I love the way it looks.

The back of the case is not a picture of glitter, nor is it a waterfall case. Actual glitter is embedded into the hard plastic back. The glitter isn't exposed, so the case cannot shed. There is no texture here, the surface of the case is totally smooth.

The edges of the case are a rigid but slightly flexible material. There are precision cutouts for the mute switch, camera, speaker sections, and Lightning port. There are metallic button covers for the volume buttons and Sleep/Wake button. I tested it with wireless charging; it works. The case looks and feels like high quality, despite its being plastic.

Case-Mate claims 10-foot drop protection for this case, though I did not drop my own phone to find out. It does feel quite thick and solid with cushioned corners. The case comes in three different color patterns and all of the lastest iPhone models.