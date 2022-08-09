Protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max for half price with this Amazon deal

Protecting your phone is always of paramount importance - particularly when your phone is the expensive and massive iPhone 13 Pro Max. The best way to protect your phone is with a case that wraps around your phone, giving it a little protective bubble to save it from bumps and drops. Spigen has made iPhone cases for a long time, and their current line-up has some great options - particularly this Ultra Hybrid case, available in a range of different crystal finishes.

Save 50% on Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max protection

(opens in new tab) Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 13 Pro Max | $30 now $15.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When you buy a phone like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you want to ensure you can still see the phone you bought. This clear Spigen case will display your shiny new iPhone, and at the moment, it'll do it for half price. There is a range of colors to choose from, too, should Rose Crystal not tickle your fancy.

A clear case is always fun, especially as they let you see the phone you spent $1000 on. Spigen has engineered their best case tech into this clear, Ultra Hybrid case, so you'll get all the protection of their best products with all the visual flare of a see-through case.

MagSafe will still work through the case's rear, so all of the features of your iPhone will remain intact. You can choose between Crystal clear, Rose Crystal, Sand Bridge, Midnight Green, and Sierra Blue, so there's a color to match every iPhone. It is a thick case going on to an already thick phone, but with the protection it offers, it's well worth the trade-off. Normally, the case would be $30, so this deal makes a premium case a little more affordable, giving you the performance of something far more expensive for a better price. If this case isn't quite what you're looking for, check out the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.