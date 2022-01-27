Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases iMore 2022

Why do you need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 case? After all, good iPhone 12 cases will work with a MagSafe charger as long as it's wireless-compatible. But to get that secure magnetic attachment with the MagSafe charger and use other MagSafe accessories, you'll need more than just a great iPhone 12 case. You'll need a MagSafe case on your iPhone 12. Here are some of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases you can buy.

The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases for you

Any of the cases on this list will work beautifully with Apple's MagSafe charger, other MagSafe chargers, and MagSafe accessories. Unlike regular wireless-compatible cases, MagSafe-compatible cases have a circle of magnets inside. This creates a stronger connection to the MagSafe charger and MagSafe charger alternatives. This helps guide your iPhone to just the right spot, snapping it into place. Also, if you want to use MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe wallet, only a MagSafe-compatible case will work. Note that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are the same size, so cases are interchangeable.

You can't go wrong with Apple's own designs; I like the look and feel of the Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe. The case is slim, perfectly form-fitted to the iPhone 12, and has the Apple logo on the back. It comes in a nice variety of colors.

For more of a trendy look, check out the Sonix Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro with MagSafe. It's lightweight but protective and looks adorable. Choose from a number of colorful and fun designs.