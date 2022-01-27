Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases iMore 2022
Why do you need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 case? After all, good iPhone 12 cases will work with a MagSafe charger as long as it's wireless-compatible. But to get that secure magnetic attachment with the MagSafe charger and use other MagSafe accessories, you'll need more than just a great iPhone 12 case. You'll need a MagSafe case on your iPhone 12. Here are some of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases you can buy.
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Elevated style: Sonix Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro with MagSafe
- Sleeker OtterBox: OtterBox iPhone 12 Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
- Stylish stripes: Spigen Mag Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Case
- Clear choice: Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
- Clear with color: RESTONE Clear Silicone Case for iPhone 12 6.1 with Mag-Safe Back Cover
- Work of art: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 | 12 Pro
- Bargain silicone: YIQUTECH Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Classic OtterBox: OtterBox - Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe for Apple® iPhone®
- Natural wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12
- Clear bargain: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mag-Safe Case
- Luxurious leather: iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
Apple's own: Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Designed by Apple's own engineers, this is a MagSafe version of the classic Apple silicone case. This highly appealing case is smooth on the outside with a soft microfiber interior. The Apple logo adorns the back of the case. Choose from plenty of great colors.
Elevated style: Sonix Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro with MagSafe
Sonix is known for its trendy, colorful, and stylish cases. This fashion-forward case has that MagSafe magic inside. The case works beautifully with the Apple MagSafe charger as well as Sonix's own MagSafe alternative charger, the Sonix Magnetic Link, plus its other MagSafe accessories.
Sleeker OtterBox: OtterBox iPhone 12 Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
This slim and striking OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe adds a splash of color and not a lot of bulk. Choose from four different colorways, each of which have clicky button covers and/or bumpers in contrasting colors.
Stylish stripes: Spigen Mag Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Case
A circle of magnets are built in for MagSafe compatibility, while stylish diagonal stripes embellish this matte black case. The TPU case has a raised lip and Air Cushion Technology for maximum protection in a slim case.
Clear choice: Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
Want to show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 12? Apple's own polycarbonate blend Clear Case should be one of the first places you look. The graphic circle and line in the middle may or may not be your cup of tea, but at least you know exactly where those magnets will be.
Clear with color: RESTONE Clear Silicone Case for iPhone 12 6.1 with Mag-Safe Back Cover
Do you like the clear case look but want something slightly different? A hint of color around the edges and over the magnetic circle makes this bargain clear case more unique. If you're not a fan of blue, it also comes in silver for a quieter look.
Work of art: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 | 12 Pro
This beautiful, painterly silicone case isn't bulky like other OtterBox cases, but it still offers all-over protection along with its MagSafe compatibility. Choose from four different colorways and express your artistic side.
Bargain silicone: YIQUTECH Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
This soft silicone case is modeled after the Apple iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe, giving you a similar look (sans Apple logo) for less. Choose from a few color options.
Classic OtterBox: OtterBox - Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe for Apple® iPhone®
The classic Symmetry series case from OtterBox gets the MagSafe treatment. Be sure to look for the "+" or the word "MagSafe" when purchasing because OtterBox also sells Symmetry cases for the iPhone 12 that don't have MagSafe magnets inside.
Natural wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12
A beautiful natural wood panel handcrafted in Poland with MagSafe compatibility makes the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case worth considering. The wood panel is securely affixed to the polycarbonate shell. You have your choice of two wood types: Walnut or Cherry.
Clear bargain: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mag-Safe Case
Clearly designed to mimic the Apple iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe, this case gives you a similar look for less. It's a clear case, so you can show off both your iPhone's color and Apple logo while it's in the case. The white circle on the back shows the location of the magnets.
Luxurious leather: iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
Lovers of luxurious leather can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe-compatible leather case. It's perfectly form-fitted to your iPhone 12, and it comes in six different colors including (PRODUCT)RED that will either match or contrast beautifully with your phone.
The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases for you
Any of the cases on this list will work beautifully with Apple's MagSafe charger, other MagSafe chargers, and MagSafe accessories. Unlike regular wireless-compatible cases, MagSafe-compatible cases have a circle of magnets inside. This creates a stronger connection to the MagSafe charger and MagSafe charger alternatives. This helps guide your iPhone to just the right spot, snapping it into place. Also, if you want to use MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe wallet, only a MagSafe-compatible case will work. Note that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are the same size, so cases are interchangeable.
You can't go wrong with Apple's own designs; I like the look and feel of the Apple iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe. The case is slim, perfectly form-fitted to the iPhone 12, and has the Apple logo on the back. It comes in a nice variety of colors.
For more of a trendy look, check out the Sonix Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro with MagSafe. It's lightweight but protective and looks adorable. Choose from a number of colorful and fun designs.
