Best waterproof bags for iPhone 2022

The best iPhone waterproof bags offer an inexpensive way to keep your device safe and dry when you want to grab pool pics, take your phone to the beach, or even when you're stuck in a storm. Most bags fit every version of the iPhone, and they're far more affordable than hard-to-find waterproof cases.

Note: Waterproof bags do not work with Touch ID. The biometric scanner in Touch ID needs to be able to read your fingerprint and requires a special membrane that allows the fingerprint scan to work.

JOTO universal waterproof pouch cellphone dry bag case
Super protective

JOTO's universal waterproof case comes in eight colors, and it does exactly what it's supposed to do: keep your iPhone dry. With an IPX8 rating, JOTO's bag is water, snow, and dust-proof and can keep water out to a depth of 100 feet. If you go scuba diving, swim with your iPhone, or want to take underwater photos and videos, this is the best iPhone waterproof bag for you. JOTO fits every phone from the best small iPhone up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Syncwire waterproof phone pouch 2-Pack
Superb touch control

Syncwire's dry bags for iPhone have IPX8 waterproof protection and come in a set of two. It can fit every iPhone all the way up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max (though you'll need to remove your iPhone 13 Pro Max case if it's especially thick). We love the highly-sensitive clear touch panel on the front that allows you to perform all your usual swipes and clicks without any added effort. These waterproof pouches come with two adjustable and detachable lanyards and in a variety of colors. FRiEQ waterproof phone bag 2-pack
Colorful and stylish

This two-pack fits every device up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There's a crystal clear window on both sides, making it perfect for taking underwater, poolside, or beach pictures. You can also use your touchscreen with the FRiEQ without needing to remove your iPhone from the bag. With IPX8 certification, your iPhone is protected down to 100 feet without worry. ProCase universal waterproof pouch 3-pack
Fits every iPhone

If you're lucky enough to own a new iPhone and iPhone 13 case, this is the waterproof bag you want. It fits everything up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and has an IPX8 rating, guaranteeing it'll keep your smartphone dry down to 100 feet. This is a set of three dry pouches, so you can outfit the whole family. The easy-to-use snap and lock feature protects your phone from snow, rain, sleet, and dirt. Kona Submariner large waterproof phone pouch for iPhone
Rugged design

Rugged iPhone cases are tougher and stronger, made to withstand extreme conditions and handling. The same is true of the best iPhone waterproof bags. Kona's heavy-duty waterproof bag has a twist-to-lock closure to make sure your phone stays dry. It's still touch-sensitive and fits all devices up to 7.2 inches. Case-Mate Pelican Marine Series waterproof floating pouch XL
Best floating pouch

Case-Mate's Pelican Series waterproof pouch for iPhone has built-in air cushioning that allows your phone to float while you're in the water. Attach the included lanyard while you swim or dive, and never worry about losing your device again. This case is IP68-rated to withstand being submerged in water, and it comes with enough extra space to store an ID and credit card. Yosh waterproof case for iPhone
A bargain

This iPhone waterproof bag from Yosh is rated IPX8, so you can enjoy fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, surfing, and other water sports without worrying about whether your phone stays dry. There's a clear window on the front and back to use your camera and touchscreen as usual. And the price is oh-so-nice! Syncwire waterproof pouch bag 2-pack
Includes a waist strap

Syncwire waterproof pouches are IP68 rated and will keep your iPhone or other valuables dry in depths of up to six feet. These are large capacity bags with three zip-lock seals and a folding Velcro strap over the top, guaranteeing your devices don't get soaked. Best of all, the Syncwire pouches come with a waist strap so that you can swim or run in the rain hands-free. Famoby 6-pack universal waterproof phone pouch
One for the whole family

The Famoby dry bags are IPX8 rated and touch-sensitive, so they protect your phone down to 98 feet while still letting you use it. This bulk buy comes with six pouches that fit every iPhone from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 13, plus most Android devices.

Why do you need a waterproof bag for your iPhone?

Sometimes, we need our phones on us at all times, even at an amusement park or in the pool. Plus, a little added protection is worth it if you don't want to cover the cost of a replacement phone. Pro-tip: Before using your purchase, fill your waterproof bag with a paper towel and submerge it in a sink full of water for around two hours. If the paper towel comes out dry, you're good to go. If not, send it back.

Although many newer iPhones come with an IP rating, making them somewhat water-resistant, a waterproof bag like the JOTO universal waterproof pouch provides extra protection that helps with not just water but also snow, mud, and other wet substances.

The iPhone waterproof bag from Yosh is an inexpensive option that fits all iPhones up to the iPhone 12 and offers IPX8 certification. And if you have a big phone, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the best iPhone waterproof bag for you is Procase. This three-pack fits all iPhones and has a clear window on the front and back for taking pictures and checking notifications.