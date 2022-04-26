Spigen is primarily known for its well-priced, great-quality tech accessories. However, the Enzo case marks a bit of a departure: while it is of excellent quality, the price point is on another level. Crafted from Italian Genoma™ leather, this svelte MagSafe-compatible iPhone case features diamond-cut metal accents. It also comes with an included wrist strap that you can attach for extra security while holding your iPhone.

Spigen Enzo iPhone Case: Price and availability

The Spigen Enzo iPhone Case is available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max on Spigen's website. Black is the only color option. It costs $150. Spigen Enzo iPhone Case: What's good

The back is crafted from full-grain Italian Genoma™ leather, which is a two-year-old cowhide that's been vegetable-tanned for over a year. The anodized aluminum accents include the camera module lip, Sleep/Wake button, volume buttons, and Spigen logo. They are diamond-cut for a precise bezel finish, and the line in the middle of each button and around the camera module adds texture and a unique look. The edges of the case are smooth and rubbery; they are neither grippy nor slippery. The lip of the case extends just enough over the iPhone screen to offer face-down protection. Cutouts for the camera module, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers are properly sized for full functionality.

Along one side of the case are two small holes for attaching the included leather wrist strap. You can use the strap for extra security while holding your iPhone if you wish. The MagSafe magnetic ring is visible on the inside of the case, which is lined with soft microfiber. The MagSafe ring on this case works nicely, giving a nice "snap" with my MagSafe accessories. Overall, the case feels sufficiently protective while remaining streamlined and slim. Each case also includes a certification of authenticity, a lifetime warranty, and access to a specialized team to provide quick support. Spigen Enzo iPhone Case: What's not good

I can't find much fault with the case itself. If you want to get nit-picky, I did find the wrist strap difficult to attach, since the holes are small and the string is a bit floppy. My main concern about this case is the price. As you'll see below, there are plenty of other luxury leather options that cost much less. I'd also like to see this case in more color options since black wouldn't generally be my first choice. Also, the Spigen Enzo case isn't available for the iPhone 12 or older models, only for the iPhone 13 lineup (not including the iPhone 13 mini). Spigen Enzo iPhone Case: Competition

Apple's own Leather Case with MagSafe comes in some gorgeous colors, so there is something for everyone. It's available for all of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. It's also high-quality leather, yet at $59 it's well under half the price of the Spigen case.

The Woolnut Leather iPhone Case with MagSafe has more of a nubbly texture than the Spigen Enzo Case, which may or may not be preferable to the smooth leather of other cases, depending on your taste. I'd also say it's more streamlined and less protective than the Enzo. It comes in two colors and is available for many iPhone models, but the MagSafe feature is only for the iPhone 13 lineup. Pricewise, it's in the $60 price range, like the Apple Leather Case.

The Nomad Rugged Leather Case with MagSafe comes in a few natural leather colors and is available for a bunch of iPhone models; but the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups offer MagSafe compatibility. This case is a bit thicker and more protective than the Enzo, offering up to 10-foot drop protection. This case is also in the $60 price range, making it quite a bit cheaper than the Spigen Enzo iPhone Case. Spigen Enzo iPhone Case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want an upscale black Italian full-grain leather iPhone case

You want a slim, protective case with MagSafe capability

You want sophisticated metal accents You shouldn't buy this if... The price is prohibitive

You want another color besides black

You don't have an iPhone 13, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max If you're looking for a slim but protective elegant black leather case with diamond-cut metal accents and MagSafe compatibility, check out the Spigen Enzo iPhone Case. However, if the price is too much, you like colors besides black, or you have any iPhone besides the 13, 13 Pro, or Pro Max, then keep on looking. 4 out of 5 The Spigen Enzo iPhone Case is certainly an appealing case. With a soft microfiber interior, MagSafe ring, diamond-cut metal accents, and full-grain Italian Genoma™ leather, it looks and feels amazing. The case is slim and sleek yet provides plenty of coverage to protect your iPhone. Functionally it works well with the iPhone and a convenient wrist strap is included in case you want that extra layer of security. However, it's only for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, and it only comes in one color: black. The biggest pill to swallow is the price; it's well over double the price of comparable cases from other brands.