Who says a heavy-duty case has to be ugly? You can always count on CASETiFY to make the most adorable, Instagrammable cases. The new Ultra Impact Case protects your iPhone in style. Upgrade to this fairly slim case with QiTech bumpers and get 9.8-foot drop protection.

CASETiFY offers a wide variety of cute cases in a range of styles, so you can choose a minimalist case or a more heavy-duty case. The new Ultra Impact Case is the most protective case they've offered yet. It's a step beyond the Impact Case with the addition of the trademarked QiTech material adorning each corner. It's only available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can choose from a nice selection of signature prints, or you can customize your case to your liking.

I'd recommend the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case to anyone looking for a truly protective case that also wants something cute, and not too bulky.

Though the bumper of this case is thicker and stiffer than many others, the case isn't too hard to put on and take off (though Siri usually pops on when I do so.) The button covers over the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons work great. The cutout for the mute switch is fairly deep because of the thicker bumper, but I had no trouble operating the switch. Cutouts at the bottom free up the Lightning port and speakers. The edge of the case does come up higher than the screen so when you place your iPhone face down, the screen won't contact your desk. There's no textured grip on the bumper but it's not overly slippery, either. The back of the case is thicker than the camera lenses, so placing your iPhone face up won't let the camera hit your desk either. My iPhone works perfectly fine within the case, including wireless charging.

The CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case is a heavy-duty case. It's not the heaviest case I've seen, it is more on the slim side, but it does offer 9.8-foot drop protection. The reinforced QiTech corners protect the most vulnerable points without having to be thick all over. Like the other CASETiFY cases, this one has a black ring around the camera module that says CASETiFY in white, twice. There's also writing in small print on the inside of the bumpers, which is only visible from the outside (backwards) if you have the clear bumper and you're looking closely.

Real cute. Real tough.

CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case: What I like

I love the wide variety of patterns available, and the customization options. This is a high-quality case that feels very protective. It is a clear case, so depending on the placement of the pattern, you might be able to see the Apple logo through the case. Though I did not conduct scientific drop tests, I did accidentally drop my iPhone 11 Pro while it was in this case and it was totally fine.