Today, an image found in the release version of macOS 10.15.1 reveals another look at the new device, showing that one of its new features will be a power / Touch ID key separated from the screen of the Touch Bar. This confirms earlier reports that also mentioned the new machine having a real escape key instead of the software one of the current models.

The previous icon that was found last week has been removed from the release build of macOS Catalina 10.15.1, which could suggest the release date is not in October as some rumors were suggesting. Regardless, it's very clear from the recent leaks from Apple that the machine won't be a significant redesign as many were hoping for.