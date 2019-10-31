What you need to know
- A purported MacBook Pro leak appears to show a 16-inch MacBook with a separate Touch ID/Power button.
- The image was apparently found inside macOS Catalina 10.15.1
- The previously rumored October release no longer seems to be true.
Leaked images from macOS Catalina appear to show a 16-Inch MacBook Pro with a redesigned Touch Bar with a separate button for Touch/ID power.
According to 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo:
Today, an image found in the release version of macOS 10.15.1 reveals another look at the new device, showing that one of its new features will be a power / Touch ID key separated from the screen of the Touch Bar. This confirms earlier reports that also mentioned the new machine having a real escape key instead of the software one of the current models.
The previous icon that was found last week has been removed from the release build of macOS Catalina 10.15.1, which could suggest the release date is not in October as some rumors were suggesting. Regardless, it's very clear from the recent leaks from Apple that the machine won't be a significant redesign as many were hoping for.
Whilst the leaked image does appear to show a separate Touch ID/Power button, there doesn't seem to be anything to suggest that the Escape key on the other side will also be a separate key. The only reason to infer this at this stage would be aesthetics. There's also no suggestion from within the report as to where exactly within the Catalina 10.15.1 beta this was found.
The 16-Inch MacBook Pro had previously been touted by some for a release this October, however with just few hours of the month left that now seems unlikely.
