What you need to know
- Caviar offers a Christmas-themed iPhone 11 Pro Max at $140,880.
- If you'd prefer to save some money, an iPhone 11 Pro costs just $129,080.
- I couldn't think of a third point. I'm still blinking furiously.
Caviar is always the place to go if you want to see how much an iPhone can sell for. The company has a long and storied history of taking iPhones and stuffing them full of gold and jewels, often in the most distasteful ways possible. And it's been at it again, this time making iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro all Christmassy.
There's a lot going into this phone, too. There's yellow and white gold for starters, as well as eight natural diamonds because why not?
As an expression of special respect to this holy day, Caviar creates the only iPhone in the body of 750-content gold in the world. In the center of the composition, there is a shining diamond of 3 carats that symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem guiding the Magi to the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Eight small diamonds echoing the star endings frame it. The lower part of the body is adorned by a gold bas-relief with the scene of Jesus Christ's birth.
No matter your religious leanings I'm sure we can all admit that this is one interesting iPhone to look at. It's also one that you'll need to pay handsomely to get your hands on. Only available in 512GB configuration, the iPhone 11 Pro Max sits at $140,880 while the Phone 11 Pro variant costs just $129,080.
So, yeah. If you're still looking for that perfect holiday gift, I just found it. You're welcome!
Orangetheory Fitness announces support for Apple Watch in its gyms
Orangetheory has announced support for Apple Watch in its gyms, by way of its new OTbeak link, which sits on your Apple Watch band and will help you connect to Orangetheory's in-studio heart rate monitoring system.
Opera's gaming browser, Opera GX, is now in early access for macOS users
Opera's slick gaming browser, Opera GX, is now available in early access on macOS.
The Apple Store is now stocking some Brydge iPad keyboards
The Brydge wireless keyboards make your iPad look like a MacBook Pro, and now Apple is stocking them both online and in-store.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro while saving money with deals on cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.