Caviar is always the place to go if you want to see how much an iPhone can sell for. The company has a long and storied history of taking iPhones and stuffing them full of gold and jewels, often in the most distasteful ways possible. And it's been at it again, this time making iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro all Christmassy.

There's a lot going into this phone, too. There's yellow and white gold for starters, as well as eight natural diamonds because why not?